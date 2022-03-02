1,000 children to benefit from IDB Lab investment in STEM Guyana

Kaieteur News – An investment by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), innovative laboratory, to STEM Guyana Inc. is set to provide financial support which will help 1000 children across 40 communities around Guyana.

According to a press release, IDB Lab is investing the sum of US$950,000 in the three-year program called, ‘Guyana’s Learning Pods – Supporting Success in Education for Vulnerable Children.’

The IDB Lab support will create more of these learning pods centres for students from grades one through 10 and with the additional pods, students will be able to access content and technology tools, as well as in-person and online live teaching sessions, three times per week.

In fact, the IDB Lab support entails technology tools and supplementary learning in Math, English and Science and will expand the education model, which caters to children ages seven to 15, who are from low-income and vulnerable communities.

According to the press release, the programme will use the core public school curriculum for an expanded range of subjects. To add to this the program is expected to contribute to better the performance of all students and help reduce attrition from the school system. It also targets 50 percent participation of girls.

STEM Guyana expects a future expansion of the programme to benefit as many as 5,000 vulnerable students over the life of the investment, post COVID-19.

STEM Guyana is a nonprofit tech organization that partners with public and private sector agencies and uses software tools to help solve national and regional problems. In the pilot, small groups of children in communities across Guyana access a connected learning platform at a local community centre to foster ‘STEM’ skills, with the support of an in-person facilitator and an online teacher.

The release quoted, Karen Abrams of STEM Guyana saying, “The Learning pods program provides for small class in person and tech driven learning support for students who have been disadvantaged by the COVID-19 pandemic school closures, and also ensures their safety as the program makes available cleaning supplies, masks, and temperature checks to all enrolled students.”

“Opportunities are increasing in Guyana and the demand for skills is rapidly changing,” said Guyana’s IDB Chief of Operations and acting Country Representative, Lorena Solorzano Salazar.

The official concluded, “There is need for us to adapt and learn innovative technologies and talents that can contribute to inclusive and sustainable development and guarantee the future wellbeing of our people, our country and the region.”