Workers will have to endure poverty in spite of plenty

Dear Editor,

The DemeraraWaves Wednesday, 23rd February 2022: edition carried an article captioned, “PNCR promises to scrap income tax”. It stated PNCR leader Aubrey Norton’s commitment to end income tax if elected to the government. That is a welcome and enlightening policy. It will put money in the pockets of workers and increase their motivation to work harder, and benefit the economy and nation.

The article cited Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on the government’s position on workers’ wages /salaries increases. This letter seeks to address the grave nature of his position. Jagdeo said, “…steep increases in wages and salaries… will become unsustainable in the long-run when all of the hydrocarbons are exhausted…” Is Mr. Jagdeo, his party and government serious? By a conservative estimate, Guyana’s oil reserves will last at least 50 years. So, is he saying that workers will have to live with starvation enumerations given what the government anticipates could be the situation in the next fifty years?

The above position to deny workers a significant increase in wages is part of the government’s economic policy approach to the country’s development. Even with the production of oil and gas shortly and unprecedented revenues, workers will have to endure poverty in spite of plenty. Workers and their union leaders should take heed of Jagdeo’s statement. He is the PPPC and government strategist on economic and political matters. Once he lays down the line of “march,” it will go unchallenged in the corridors of Freedom House and the government.

Only struggle by workers and their unions can reverse this anti-working-class policy. When workers start to fight, they will get the support of political parties and the progressive sections of society. The government’s oppressive policy must be rejected. Given the low incomes of workers and its consequences on the economic and social conditions of workers and their families, the position of Jagdeo will be counter-productive to the development of the economy. At this point in the country, development does not warrant serious consideration. It will take some time before “significant” increases in workers’ incomes would have negative effects on the economy. A policy that continues to suppress wages and salaries on a projection of what may or may not happen in 50 years will lead to workers’ frustration and eventual resistance. The rulers are setting the grounds for political, social and economic instability in the country. And these consequences undoubtedly will negatively affect the nation’s all-round development.

The Vice President, while promoting anti-worker policies, is aggressively reshaping the economic and social architecture of the country. Unfortunately, it is one based on PPPC’s political domination with the ultimate intent to make their cronies and allies in and out of the country super-rich at the expense of the masses of Guyanese. As one who was asked to “match his earnings with his assets” this intent is equally applicable to the Vice President. We must rise to the challenge and stop this wicked misadventure from becoming our destiny. We owe it to the labour movement that built this country and to future generations.

Yours faithfully,

Tacuma Ogunseye