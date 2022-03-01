Underdog win Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes title

Latest update March 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Underdog emerged champions of the Khemraj Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam.
Underdog marked 74 games to beat All Stars with 70 and V Net on 68.
Amit Ramnarine made the maximum 18 games for the winners while Vickram Ramnarine marked 16 and Krishundat Hansraj 15.
Nazeer Mohamed scored 16 games for All Stars while Raj Narine made 15 and
Alex Chung 14.
Anil Ramrattan and Suraj (only name given) top scored for V Net with 15 games each, while
Kalid Zaman contributed 14. Surujpaul congratulated the winners and thanked the teams for participating.
