Some women knocking glass even and straight with men

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan bet dat on a per capita basis, Guyana gat de highest consumption of alcohol in de world. And dat include high wine and bush rum. If yuh count dem, den Guyanese can be said to love dem drinks.

Long ago, it use to be men alone who use to be de main drinkers. But now deh gat some women knocking glass even and straight with man. Dem throwing down tequila like if is water. Dem guzzling down beer like if is soft drink. Nah underrate de consumption of some ah dem female drinkers. Dem put away a lot ah men when it come to holding dem drinks.

Is still de men who gat a drinking problem. De COVID-19 did slow up some ah dem men because dem favourite watering hole nah use to open as often and dem had restrictions. But now things almost back to normal even though dem still suppose to gat restriction. And de heavy drinking tekkin place.

Some men going home late. Some nah going home at all. And some can’t remember weh dem living.

De odder day, one ah dem boys friends wife ask dem boys fuh talk to she husband. She talk how he gat a drinking problem.

Dem boys decide fuh call he fuh arrange a meeting fuh discuss he drinking problem. He tell dem boys leh we meet over some drinks fuh discuss de matter.

Dem boys also know a friend who was a alcoholic and wanted to be a lawyer. But he could never pass de bar.

Talk half. Leff half.