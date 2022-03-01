Remembering the impactful life of Stanislaus Neville Denny

Kaieteur News – A true pioneer of rifle shooting local and abroad, Stanislaus Neville Denny, was laid to rest this past Saturday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Brickdam.

During the touching ceremony to celebrate the life of Denny, his eulogy was done by his dear friend, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe. Slowe regaled with tales of the respecting friendship they shared and was very appreciative of the mentorship he bestowed upon him.

Tributes were also made by his brother Noel Denny, family friend, Harold Hopkinson, Bank of Guyana Deputy Governor Leslie Glen, GOA President K.A. Juman-Yassin, former Amateur Athletics Association President Claude Blackmore and GNRA’s Col (ret’d) Enoch Gaskin.

Denny was born on August 5, 1933 in Bishop Street, Georgetown, Guyana. He was the second of six children. Uncle Neville, as he was called by most of us, attended several Primary Schools in districts where his father, who was a policeman, worked. He also attended St. Stanislaus College, and the Government Technical Institute.

After school uncle Neville first worked at the Mackenzie Bauxite Company as a store keeper. In March of 1956 he joined the British Guiana Police Force and was given regulation number 6162. He spent ten years in the Force, mainly at the Police Communications Branch, where he established transmission links and other vital police communication systems. He resigned from the force in 1964 with the rank of Inspector; a remarkable feat in those days, and testimony to his outstanding ability.

After deciding to make a career change uncle Neville trained at the American Motor Company and was employed as a Manager at Sanbach Parker. As one who constantly sought new challenges, uncle Neville moved to the Bank of Guyana in 1966, and became the Security and Maintenance Officer. He retired from the bank in 1993 as the Director of Maintenance and Security.

Uncle Neville was always fascinated with shooting, both hand guns and rifles. He started shooting small-bore in 1957, and was introduced to Full-bore shooting the same year by Superintendent of Police, Freddie Cannon. His first shooting instructor was the legendary Mohammed Ali. At that time, technical training for young shooters was done at British Guyana Volunteer Forces Headquarters, which was located in Eve Leary, where we now have the Police Sports Club. Fullbore shooting was done on Saturdays at Thomas land, which is now the Army Headquarters (Camp Ayangana).

Uncle Neville fondly tells of his first rifle, which he got in the 1960s from C.C. Allen, another outstanding Guyanese shooter, and which was bought from Fulton at Bisley.

He told the story of winning his first major trophy in 1960. The trophy was presented to him by the then Governor Ralph Grey.

Denny was a regular fixture in the Guyana shooting team as a shooter and wind coach. He was also a member of the first West Indies full-bore shooting team, which went to Bisley in the UK in 1985.

Throughout his illustrious shooting career, uncle Neville won all the challenge trophies that were on offer. At one meeting he managed to capture all the first prizes on offer at one meeting. He was also an excellent shot with the revolver.

Apart from his considerable shooting skills, he was also an outstanding administrator. He was for a number of years a Vice President of the GNRA, and was one of the earliest Presidents of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council. He was also a long serving member of the Guyana Amateur Athletics Association.

Uncle Neville is responsible for unearthing, many local shooters, such for Assistant Commissioner Paul Slowe, Ransford Goodluck, Lennox Braithwaite, Ryan Sampson, and many others, including those from the GDF, like Col Gaskin, Terry Stewart, Wayne McKenzie, and ‘Garth Angoy. He was always looking to identify and recruit new members into the shooting sport.

Uncle Neville is regarded as the god father and grandfather of many of the current crop of rifle shooters.

Despite his advancing age and failing health, he maintained an interest in the sport, and would frequently make contact with members to be updated on what was happening on and off the range.

He became a life member of the Guyana NRA and was one of the first inductees into the West Indies Full-Bore Shooting Council Hall of Fame.

During Denny’s Eulogy, Slowe stated, “Uncle Neville had a profound impact on my career as a member of the Guyana Police Force. He always showed an interest in what I did, even after I retired. He would call me frequently to talk cricket, a game he loved, and other topics. We had our frequent lengthy Face-time chats.

“I was amazed that despite his failing health his memory was sharp as ever. Despite his frailty his voice was strong and steady. Uncle Neville and Aunty Juliet, his wife of 60 years, were dealt a cruel blow of fate in 2017 when the apple of their eyes, Jewel, their only child, passed. He was devastated by the loss but showed the strength that we all knew he had.”

“I am sure that we all have very fond memories of my friend, my mentor, my big brother my father figure, Stanislaus Neville Denny.

“Uncle Neville leaves to mourn his wife Aunty Juliet, his brother Noel, his grandson Tariq Mbozi, his nieces, his many other relatives and friends in the shooting fraternity, both locally in the Caribbean and further afield, those in the athletic community and the many persons whose lives he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

“Tomorrow being Sunday I am sure that if there is a rifle range where he is, he will be there competing with the likes of ‘Dickie Fields’, Claude Archer, Leslie Dowridge, Morris Young, Cecil Das and all the others who went before him. Rest in Peace Uncle Neville and rise in glory. Shoot many possibles,” he culminated.