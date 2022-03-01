Lunatic fringe, usual suspects, Creole middle class: Comparative notes

Kaieteur News – What are the lunatic fringe (TLF), the usual suspects (TUS) and the Creole middle class (CMC)? We will describe each of these formations, trace their history then bring the analysis to 2022.

A caveat is in order. This column will have to brutally truncate the evolution of the CMC because there are too many details to be packed into a short column of 790 words (my self-imposed limitation). Some early words of caution are important before we proceed.

Not since the emergence of the Jagan PPP and the Burnham PNC, has the CMC felt so angry at the consolidation of Indian power in this country as what obtains at the moment with the 2020 election being the context. Secondly, it is the theoretical submission of this analyst that TLF, TUS and CMC posed a graver danger to the PPP government and democracy than the PNC. The PNC is not part of TUS and CMC. But they have always been historically overlapping between the PNC and CMC which is conspicuous in the evolution of modern politics here.

This adumbration will generate swift rejection by supporters of the PPP who feel that the PNC is the main enemy of the PPP and Indian people. I reject that contention. Such people are not familiar with class analysis. The PNC is a traditional working-class entity that historically competes with the PPP for power and caters for the African population. I don’t believe it has eugenic hatred for Indians and the PPP the same way I feel the PPP and Indians do not harbour eugenic dislike for Afro-Guyanese.

TUS and CMC are not politically driven. Their traditional concern is cultural objection to Indians moving from entrepreneurship and rural life into the world of state employment and government. They are not racist against Indians. They just feel CMC is the natural inheritor of power after the colonials left. They are happy that Indians stick to business.

The post-2020 period in Guyana is going to witness intense and relentless efforts to weaken the PPP because TUS and CMC have not overcome the psychological torture and expanding angst over the reality that the PPP (read that to mean Indians) has returned to power. The emotions were permanent after 2015 that Indian presence in government was finally buried.

Let’s describe the contents of TLF, TUS and CMC then trace the evolution of CMC and explain why in 2022, there is an overlapping relationship. TLF can be found among the pages of the online publication, Village Voice; in the remnants of the WPA; and among those who have invented nightly programmes through the use of Facebook.

Some members of the TLF are “trench crapo maan”, “black pudding maan”, “run-them-off the road maan”, “the takumsie maan”, “the trade union dictator”, “Benduck guy”, “Onry de Trumpian narcissist”, among others. These people preach racist sermons all the time. Four examples will suffice. “Run-dem-off the road maan” said, since they came into power in August 2020, the PPP leaders stole five billion American dollars.

The “takumsie maan” said that Granger erred in giving up power. He should not have conceded defeat in July 2020. Thirdly, the Trumpian narcissist, quoting Keith Lowenfield, said he believes the March 2020 election was massively rigged. Black pudding “maan” is becoming mentally unbalanced. Each night, black pudding “maan” talks race hate, preaches race hate.

TUS is a multi-racial conglomerate consisting of the following – many women rights groups, paper organisations calling themselves civil society; middle class Indians from Christian denominations; certain persons in a particular section of the media; certain well-known individuals in society.

One thing unites all the persons in this motley crew – they are narcissists seeking their 15 minutes of fame. They excessively crave publicity. These people will go to any length to receive publicity. There is something missing in the lives of these people – publicity fills that void.

Their political leanings were and are never in the direction of the PPP. Their preference is for middle class parties like the WPA and the AFC. TUS never criticised the five-year rule of APNU+AFC.

When APNU+AFC passed their Natural Resource Fund Act (NRFA), TUS was completely silent. Dr. Tarron Kemraj noted that the NRFA of the previous government and the present government is not much different. International expert on Sovereign Wealth Funds, Andrew Bauer said the current NRFA is an excellent legislation. But TUS chose to ignore the two men.

Research on the nature of TUS will reveal that they are a frightening bunch of people. They think they are superior beings that the government must listen to. They preach the need for consultation, inclusiveness, accountability, transparency and democratic fair play but they don’t practice these values. Sorry. Space has run out.

