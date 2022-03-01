Jacobs Jewellery and Pawnshop Inks Deal with Georgetown Cricket Association

Latest update March 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Jacobs Jewellery and Pawnshop and the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) in February signed an Advertising Agreement between the two entities.
The one-year promotion partnership will allow Jacobs Jewelry and Pawnshop to showcase its products and services through the Georgetown Cricket Association’s website, reaching a fresh market of digital consumers.
Jacobs Jewellery is proud to partner with the Georgetown Cricket Association who is deeply committed to its role of developing young talent, producing quality cricketers who will proudly represent both Guyana and the West Indies. GCA lauds Jacobs Jewellery for their ongoing support of budding cricketing talent in Guyana.
Visit https://cricclubs.com/GeorgetownCricketAssociation
