Latest update March 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana-China 50th Anniversary of Partnership logo unveiled

Mar 01, 2022 Sports

The special attendees and players take a photo-op yesterday.

Kaieteur News – Guyana and China will mark half a century of diplomatic cooperation come June this year, and the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), that has benefitted much from this relationship, hosted the Friendship Table Tennis Tourney in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The 50th Anniversary logo

The momentous day also served as the official unveiling of the ‘Guyana-China 50th year friendship logo.
Attendees of the event included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Chinese Embassy, Speaker of the National Assembly; Manzoor Nadir, along with usual table tennis stakeholders.
Head of the GTTA and vice-president of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Godfrey Munroe, hailed the significance of the event and highlighted the benefits the GTTA would’ve gained from their good-standing relationships with China.

GTTA Head Godfrey Munroe (left) and Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan.

Several players have attended training camps, while local tutors benefited from elite coaching education from some of the best in the business. In addition, the GTTA and the Ministry of Education (MOE) had signed a MOU that has seen and will continue to see schools being supplied with Table Tennis equipment.
The Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan is keen on ensuring Guyanese players return to the Hebei Zhengding Table Tennis Training Centre for more camps. In 2018, Natalie Cummings, Joel Alleyne, Nigel Bryan and Elishaba Johnson spent one month at the facility.
The Ambassador noted that Guyana has been an important partner of China in the past 50 years, and anticipates closer cooperation in the future.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Underdog win Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes title

Underdog win Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes title

Mar 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – Underdog emerged champions of the Khemraj Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam. Underdog...
Read More
Sir Andy Roberts to visit Berbice as BCB Coaching Programme expands

Sir Andy Roberts to visit Berbice as BCB Coaching...

Mar 01, 2022

Ninvalle announces hosting of twice monthly U16 boxing

Ninvalle announces hosting of twice monthly U16...

Mar 01, 2022

Arthur to re-apply for Mayor’s Cup sanction

Arthur to re-apply for Mayor’s Cup sanction

Mar 01, 2022

Jacobs Jewellery and Pawnshop Inks Deal with Georgetown Cricket Association

Jacobs Jewellery and Pawnshop Inks Deal with...

Mar 01, 2022

Guyana-China 50th Anniversary of Partnership logo unveiled

Guyana-China 50th Anniversary of Partnership logo...

Mar 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]