Guyana-China 50th Anniversary of Partnership logo unveiled

Latest update March 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana and China will mark half a century of diplomatic cooperation come June this year, and the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), that has benefitted much from this relationship, hosted the Friendship Table Tennis Tourney in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
The momentous day also served as the official unveiling of the ‘Guyana-China 50th year friendship logo.
Attendees of the event included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Chinese Embassy, Speaker of the National Assembly; Manzoor Nadir, along with usual table tennis stakeholders.
Head of the GTTA and vice-president of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Godfrey Munroe, hailed the significance of the event and highlighted the benefits the GTTA would’ve gained from their good-standing relationships with China.
Several players have attended training camps, while local tutors benefited from elite coaching education from some of the best in the business. In addition, the GTTA and the Ministry of Education (MOE) had signed a MOU that has seen and will continue to see schools being supplied with Table Tennis equipment.
The Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan is keen on ensuring Guyanese players return to the Hebei Zhengding Table Tennis Training Centre for more camps. In 2018, Natalie Cummings, Joel Alleyne, Nigel Bryan and Elishaba Johnson spent one month at the facility.
The Ambassador noted that Guyana has been an important partner of China in the past 50 years, and anticipates closer cooperation in the future.
