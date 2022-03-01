Govt. to spend another $267M on Ituni/Tacama road

Kaieteur News – Last year, the Government of Guyana spent a whopping $261.7 million to rehabilitate a section of the Ituni/Tacama road in Region 10 and this year, another $267 million will be pumped into the same road.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture, through its National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), invited bids for the rehabilitation of 25 kilometres of the main access road which the engineer estimated to cost $267 million.

According to the invitation, interested eligible bidders may inspect the bidding documents and obtain further information from the Procurement Office of the NDIA during normal working hours.

Bid documents will be available from March 4, 2022 and can be uplifted from the office of the NDIA cashier’s Finance Building at the Ministry of Agriculture on Regent Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Bids, the invitation noted, must be submitted in a plain sealed envelope and addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown. The document must be deposited in the tender box no later than 09:00 hours on Tuesday March 29, 2022.

In October last year, the Agriculture Ministry awarded a $261.7M contract for the first phase of the rehabilitation of the access road. The contract was awarded to a private construction company, Castilho Engenharia Incorporated, for an 18-kilometre stretch.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha had said that the rehabilitation of this road will allow access to thousands of acres of farmlands and will allow more unused lands to be available for cultivation.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President, with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh during his 2022 budget presentation, told the National Assembly that some $426 million has been allocated for the completion of the road.

He further noted that the 47 kilometres of farm to market road will stretch from the junction of the Linden-Ituni road, heading east towards the Berbice River. The project, he said, will open up approximately 61,000 hectares of prime farmland in the Tacama, Wiruni, and Ebini Savannahs on the eastern side of the Berbice River.