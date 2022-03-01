Fagundes’ relatives prevented from holding candlelight vigil on Main Street

Kaieteur News – Based on reliable information reaching this newspaper, police ranks, on February 21, last, prevented family members of slain businessman, Ricardo Fagundes, from holding a candlelight vigil on the Main Street, just opposite Palm Court, a night club and bar.

Fagundes was shot at least 20 times on March 21, 2021 just after exiting Palm Court. Police are yet to solve the brutal murder.

With his killers are still at large, his relatives, on the 21st of each month, have been holding a candlelight vigil at the spot where he was killed. According to them, they will continue to do this until his killers are brought to justice.

But on February 21, last, however, when relatives turned up at the location, ranks were dispatched to prevent them from holding the vigil. They were told that they must stop what they were doing and go home. The relatives managed to capture a video recording of the ranks prohibiting them from holding the vigil.

One of the relatives said, “We are not free as a family to hold a vigil for our loved one.

It seems that the Police Force and the government of Guyana do not recognise the death of Ricardo Fagundes. There is no investigation; there’s no murder…Ricardo is still alive!”

But according to the relatives, they will not stop until justice is served.

Recently, Kaieteur News reported that one of the main suspects had threatened the lives of police ranks who had gone to arrest him. Although a report of the threat was lodged at the Brickdam Police Station, no other police rank has since made an attempt to arrest the suspect.

In fact, one of the threatened ranks has since been taken off the case and transferred.