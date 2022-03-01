Cops being investigated for threatening to murder teen

Kaieteur News – A group of patrol ranks stationed in Bartica, Region Seven have found themselves in some hot water after they allegedly assaulted and threatened to murder a teen during a traffic enforcement operation they had on Saturday last.

According to a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) on Monday, those ranks are now under investigation by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) for their alleged wrongdoing.

They are accused of not only assaulting but also threatening to kill Christopher Crighton, a motorcyclist they had stopped during their operation.

Based on the investigation conducted so far, the ranks in question reported that they had stopped Crighton on Third Avenue, Bartica. They said that the young man did not have in his possession a rider’s licence or any other legal documents for the motorcycle, which he was riding. Crighton had reportedly also refused to take a breathalyser test and as a result, he was arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station.

The ranks reportedly kept him in the lock-up but had subsequently released him on self-bail when his relatives showed up the following day with the relevant documents for the motorcycle.

However, Crighton had returned to the station on Monday and lodged a report against the ranks for assaulting and threatening to murder him during his arrest. He even posted a video to Facebook showing how the police ranks treated him on the night of his arrest.

According to Crighton, he was not trying to resist arrest but rather he was trying to place his motorcycle in the tray of the police pick-up but the ranks did not want him to do that.

In the video posted on Facebook, ranks were heard telling Crighton to walk to their pick-up. When he got to the door, it was unclear what happened next but the camera started shaking. It appeared as though one of the ranks tried to force Crighton into the vehicle and he resisted the force used a bit but was given a blow. This was followed by these words, “Bai come in this vehicle before I kill you.” The rank then turned to his colleagues and said, “I would murder this bai yuh know.”

There were some more exchange of words between the ranks and the suspect before the video ended.