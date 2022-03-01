Arthur to re-apply for Mayor’s Cup sanction

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) continued their astute disciplinary policy with a stern warning to their member affiliates about the alignment with unsanctioned tournaments, but the Federation may have comically jumped the gun.

It came with an official missive to Presidents and Honorary Members of the Regional Associations, Member Affiliates, and Member Clubs from the General Secretary of the GFF, Rev. Ian Alves.

It stated, “I write on behalf of the President & Executive Committee of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to inform all Regional Associations (RAs), Member Affiliates, and Member Clubs, that the GFF has observed, through advertisement in the daily newspapers, the intended hosting of a tournament entitled, Annual Mayor’s Cup Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football Tournament, scheduled to commence today 27th, February, 2022.

Members are hereby informed that this intended tournament is not sanctioned by the GFF neither was approval granted for the conduct of same. Consequently, the GFF uses this opportunity to remind all of its affiliated bodies of Article 13:h of the GFF Constitution, which obligates Registered Players and Officials not to maintain any relations of a sporting nature with entities (e.g. clubs, Leagues) that are not Members or Affiliates nor with Members that have been suspended or expelled.”

“Please therefore advise all of your members that non-adherence to Article 13:h (e.g. participation in the tournament named earlier) could lead to sanctions being applied to the guilty party. Kindly take serious note accordingly,” it ended.

However, the GFF has erred in their release pertaining to the event which is actually scheduled to commence on March 27th, 2022. According the story released in Stabroek Sports, it has the error which stated that the tournament begins on February 27, which may have prompted the letter from GFF.

The tournament which has been in existence for some four decades is organised by former national footballer and coach, Lennox Arthur.

When Kaieteur Sport contacted Arthur, he stated that his committee had already written to the GFF in 2021 when they billed the tournament for December 27. Unfortunately, the busy December period did not allow for the tournament to commence.

Arthur is unsure if the previous letter written is still official, but immediately made steps to reapply to the GFF to sanction the tournament for the intended date.

Should permission be granted by the GFF, the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament will see a return following a two year hiatus, due to the pandemic.

At stake are prize monies and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize – $300,000, third – $200,000 and fourth – $100,000.

The five-night tournament kicks off at the Den Amstel Ground and concludes at the Georgetown Football Club Ground. Games continue on April 3 at Den Amstel, followed by April 9, 10 and 17 at the GFC Ground.

According to Arthur, preparation for the event has being going swimmingly with much appreciated support from sponsors Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company, IPA, DDL, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard and Schlumberger.