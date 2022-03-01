8 patients in COVID-19 ICU -18 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – Although no COVID-19 fatality was reported within the last assessed 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health on Monday stated that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

Further, via its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 18 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62, 921.

The dashboard data shows that 32 persons are in institutional isolation, 441are in home isolation and eight are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,219 individuals have recovered.

