Latest update March 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

8 patients in COVID-19 ICU -18 new infections recorded

Mar 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Although no COVID-19 fatality was reported within the last assessed 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health on Monday stated that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
Further, via its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 18 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62, 921.
The dashboard data shows that 32 persons are in institutional isolation, 441are in home isolation and eight are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,219 individuals have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Underdog win Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes title

Underdog win Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes title

Mar 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – Underdog emerged champions of the Khemraj Surujpaul birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam. Underdog...
Read More
Sir Andy Roberts to visit Berbice as BCB Coaching Programme expands

Sir Andy Roberts to visit Berbice as BCB Coaching...

Mar 01, 2022

Ninvalle announces hosting of twice monthly U16 boxing

Ninvalle announces hosting of twice monthly U16...

Mar 01, 2022

Arthur to re-apply for Mayor’s Cup sanction

Arthur to re-apply for Mayor’s Cup sanction

Mar 01, 2022

Jacobs Jewellery and Pawnshop Inks Deal with Georgetown Cricket Association

Jacobs Jewellery and Pawnshop Inks Deal with...

Mar 01, 2022

Guyana-China 50th Anniversary of Partnership logo unveiled

Guyana-China 50th Anniversary of Partnership logo...

Mar 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]