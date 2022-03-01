$650M estimated to upgrade hinterland airstrips

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is planning to upgrade the Ekereku Bottom Airstrip in Region Seven and the Karisparu Airstrip in Region Eight to concrete structures, at an estimated cost of $650 million.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the Ministry in the daily newspapers. According to the advertisement, the rehabilitation of the Region Seven airstrip is projected to cost $316 million while the runway in Region Eight is pegged at $334 million.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the airstrips are in poor conditions and pose a danger to aircraft and passengers utilising them.

It was explained that the Karisparu Airstrip, which has a sand-gravel surface, would become waterlogged when it rains therefore rendering the structure inoperable for takeoff and landing of flights. The source told Kaieteur News that the surface is equally dangerous when dry as it becomes loose and therefore affects the performance of aircraft.

As a result of the poor condition, there are limited flights to this location and the community is highly dependent on air travel because of the absence of efficient alternative modes.

Similarly, this publication was told that the Ekereku Bottom runway has a bituminous surface treatment, which has potholes. The Ministry had previously conducted repairs to the airstrip but the structure has reportedly deteriorated and poses danger to the landing gears of planes.

This specific runway is slated to be widened from 40ft to 50ft to be compliant with Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) regulation.

This newspaper was told that restrictions have been implemented on the weight of the cargos being transported to these locations, as a result of the state of the runways.

To this end, the Ministry said it will be rehabilitating the airstrips from sand-gravel to concrete surfaces to better facilitate the users.

In January, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said, during his presentation of this year’s budget, that the government had expended $345 million in 2021 for the rehabilitation and maintenance of several hinterland airstrips including at Baramita and Paramakatoi.

This year, $600 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation and maintenance of hinterland airstrips at Eteringbang, Karisparu, Paruima and Ekereku Bottom.

“The interventions to be undertaken on the airstrips earmarked for this year are intended to make them compliant with the GCAA’s minimum engineering standards. Moreover, this will improve the safety for travellers, aircraft and personnel using the airstrips.

This subsector has been allocated $2 billion, including $927 million for CJIA, Dr. Singh had told the National Assembly.

The Ministry in its public notice states that the project will be opened on March 31, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office and that bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003.