The ‘Stink and Dutty debate’

Latest update February 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Many Guyanese are following the unraveling “stink and dutty” debate, with amusement, acceptance and outrage.
Members of the coalition appear to have an epiphany on morality. When Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan, shouts “stink and dutty” to ridicule and insult members of the PPP every night…they smiled, applauded and even imitated him.
Now that the PPPC government has cleverly named a show ‘stink and dutty” to illustrate its inherent pejorative undertones, members of the coalition have become icons of social mores. Many people believe the PPP’s motive is to give the opposition supporters some of “their own medicine”.
If they are indeed serious about the social harm caused by this comment, it seems prudent that the coalition should focus their energies at the source and not at the organisation that is aspiring to remedy it.
Respectively submitted,
Chitrakha Persaud
