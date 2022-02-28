The fighting spirit of the Ukrainians must be lauded

Dear Editor,

It is reported that the Russian forces are meeting ‘strong and wide’ resistance and may have been caught off guard by the pushback from Ukrainian fighters.

This might be so from their defiant president who has not abandoned his country or his people.

This is in stark contrast to the Afghanistan situation a few months back whose president abandoned the country and the soldiers just rolled over, folded and allowed the Taliban in.

The fighting spirit of the Ukrainians must be lauded and applauded in the face of the atrocities and the enormity of the shocking invasion of their country.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed