Over $7M estimated to clean trash racks for Kitty pump station

Latest update February 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – According to an engineer’s estimate, the Ministry of Agriculture is expected to spend some $7,560,000 million for the cleaning of trash racks at the Kitty Pump Station, which is located on the Rupert Craig Highway, Georgetown. This figure was revealed in an Invitation for Bids (IFB), which was published in the Sunday Edition of the Kaieteur News.
A trash rack is a wooden or metal structure, frequently supported by masonry that prevents water-borne debris such as logs, boats, animals, masses of cut waterweed, etc, from damaging water wheels, penstocks, and sluice gates during floods.
According to the IFB, interested eligible bidders may inspect the Bidding Documents and obtain further information from the Procurement Office of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) during normal working hours.
Bid documents will be available from March 4, 2022 and can be uplifted from the office of the NDIA cashier, Finance Building at the Ministry of Agriculture on Regent Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.
According to the advertisement, bids shall be submitted in a plain, sealed envelope and addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, and deposited in the tender box, no later than 09:00 hours on Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022Kaieteur News – A total of 48 riders took part in the Annual Forbes Burnham memorial Cycle race, which commenced from Carifesta Avenue and proceeded to Belfield at the former residence of the...
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are names in Guyanese history that come in for constant criticism and it continues non-stop.... more
Is the PNC/R grovelling at the feet of the PPP/C? It sure does appear as if the second largest political party in Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The invasion by the Russian Federation of the sovereign state of Ukraine has... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]