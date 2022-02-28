Over $7M estimated to clean trash racks for Kitty pump station

Kaieteur News – According to an engineer’s estimate, the Ministry of Agriculture is expected to spend some $7,560,000 million for the cleaning of trash racks at the Kitty Pump Station, which is located on the Rupert Craig Highway, Georgetown. This figure was revealed in an Invitation for Bids (IFB), which was published in the Sunday Edition of the Kaieteur News.

A trash rack is a wooden or metal structure, frequently supported by masonry that prevents water-borne debris such as logs, boats, animals, masses of cut waterweed, etc, from damaging water wheels, penstocks, and sluice gates during floods.

According to the IFB, interested eligible bidders may inspect the Bidding Documents and obtain further information from the Procurement Office of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) during normal working hours.

Bid documents will be available from March 4, 2022 and can be uplifted from the office of the NDIA cashier, Finance Building at the Ministry of Agriculture on Regent Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

According to the advertisement, bids shall be submitted in a plain, sealed envelope and addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, and deposited in the tender box, no later than 09:00 hours on Tuesday March 15, 2022.