Observant “weeder man” helps save car dealership from fiery destruction

Feb 28, 2022

The scene in front of BM Soat Auto Sales on Sunday night.

Kaieteur News – Some may call it luck, but it was a weeder man’s quick reaction that helped to prevent the fiery destruction of a car dealership – BM Soat Auto Sales – located on Croal Street, Georgetown.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, one of the establishment’s security guard recalled that he was sitting at the front of the building when a weeder man alerted him to smoke emanating from the rear.
It was sometime around 19:00hrs, he said, and the man who alerted him about the smoke was at the reportedly weeding a plot of land located behind the building.
The security guard said that he did not know how to contact the fire service so he opted to alert police ranks at the Brickdam Police Station.
Within minutes, he continued, there was a fire truck with siren blaring in front of the business place.
The fire fighters quickly discovered that the fire had erupted in an office located at the back. They broke the door in order to gain access and quickly extinguished the flames before it became disastrous.
Apart from the water damage the office sustained, the walls were scorched and a computer was destroyed.
Kaieteur News understands that the fire might have been electrical in origin, because when the fire fighters entered the room, they found a burning computer.

The partially destroyed office where the fire erupted.

 

