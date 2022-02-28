MAHASHIVRATRI – the great night of Shiva

Dear Editor,

MAHASHIVRATRI, the great night of Shiva (Maha –Great, Shiva – Power, Ratri – Night) is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, the dark Phalgun (Feb or March) every year. On this auspicious day, devotees observe, fast and keep vigil all night. Unlike most Hindu festivals which include expression of cultural revelry, the Maha Shivratri is a solemn event notable for its introspective focus, meditation on Shiva, self-study and social harmony. This year, it is celebrated by devotees throughout the world including Guyana on the 28th February (1st March in India).

Varanasi (former Capital of Kashi), about 3,000 years old, has become one of the seven sacred cities of Hindus. Famous as a Shiva Nagari, it is the holy city of Lord Shiva and has become the biggest pilgrimage destination. Lord Shiva is known by 108 names, a number mathematically and scientifically significant in Hindu scriptures.

Lord Shiva is perhaps the most complex of Hindu deities and one of the most powerful. According to the Smarta traditions, He is limitless, transcendent, eternal, formless, unchanging as well as changing; a symbol of death after life as Moksha; seen as the lord of all three times, i.e., past, present, and future.

In Hinduism, Lord Shiva is regarded as the representation of the Supreme Being and is believed to be at the core of the centrifugal force of the universe. He is known as the third element in the Hindu Trinity (Trimurti), the other two members being Lord Brahma – the creator and Lord Vishnu – the protector. Shiva is the destructive form of the Almighty.

As the circle of destruction and recreation, Shiva’s primary responsibility is maintaining the life cycle. Scholars say, as the Mahakaal, Shiva destroys and dissolves everything into nothingness but as Shankara, he also reproduces that which has been destroyed and dissolved. His symbol of Lingam represents this reproductive power. Shiva is often shown with many faces, as creator, destroyer and preserver in total command of the cosmos. He contains both good and evil. He is moody, free of inhibitions, easy to please, protector of the down trodden, and has the power to alter the laws of destiny. Thus, it is Lord Shiva who is known as the God of mercy and kindness. He protects his devotees from all evil that are always around us. He blesses his followers with grace, knowledge and peace.

On this night, many stories are revealed with the significance of Maha Shivaratri. In the Shaivism tradition, Mahashivaratri marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the “Tandava”, the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. It is also believed that on this day Lord Shiva was married to Parvati Ma and its consummation takes place via different interpretations. Maha Shivaratri is considered the day when Adiyogi, the first guru awakened his consciousness at the material level of existence.

According to Tantra, at this stage of consciousness, no objective experience takes place and the mind is transcended. The meditator transcends time, space and causation. Another interpretation is the objectified manifestations or aspects of two eternal and fundamental principles of existence identified as Purusha and Prakriti.

They represent the two highest realities of existence. Both are indestructible and eternal. Both have known and unknown, manifested (vyakta) and unmanifested (avyakta), being (sambhuta) and nonbeing (asambhuta), gross (sthula) and subtle (sukshma), formed (murtha) and formless (amurtha), visible (drsya) and invisible (adrsya) aspects. Hindu tradition equates them with Father God and Mother Goddess.

As Ardha Narishwara (half-male and half-female), the Hindu tantra, symbolically defines their union as the Shivalinga, in which the cylindrical part represents Purusha and the circular base, Prakriti. Shivratri is also a day of thanksgiving to the Lord for protecting us from annihilation. On this day, it is believed that Lord Shiva became ‘Neelkantham’ or the blue-throated one, by swallowing the deadly poison that arose during the churning of “Kshir Sagar” or the milky ocean.

The poison was so deadly that even a drop in his stomach, which represents the universe, would have annihilated the entire world. He held it in his neck, which turned blue because of poison.

According to the Shiva Purana, the Mahashivratri puja involves six steps which are: Taking a bath to purify the soul, mind and body; bathing of the Shiv Linga with the holy water of Gange, then bathing with milk and honey; apply vermilion paste which represents the virtue; offer fruits, Madar flowers and the Belpatra leaf which are given in hopes of obtaining a long life and satisfaction of desires; the lighting with diya to represent achieving more knowledge; worshipers also apply three horizontal lines of holy ash on their forehead – just like the Lord Shiva which represents spiritual knowledge, cleanliness and penance. Hindus wear garland made up of the Rudraksha, while worshiping the Lord Shiva. It is believed that the Rudraksha tree originated from the tears of Lord Shiva. Six things are not offered: Kumkum(sindoor), haldi(turmeric), coconut water, Tulsi, Ketaki and Champaka flowers.

May this Shivratri overcome darkness and ignorance in the world so that all Guyanese can focus to achieve the goals of ethics and virtues of self-restraint, honesty, kindness to others and forgiveness. Do enjoy the four Prahars on Maha Shiv Ratri which has a lot of faith-centered ideals and cultural presence.

While the practices have evolved, the bigger picture and worshipping ideals have remained.

As Guyanese attend their Mandirs abiding with the COVID-19 protocols, may all receive Lord Shiva’s blessings. Happy Mahashivratri.

Respectfully,

Jai Lall