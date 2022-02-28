Maha Shivraatri greetings to all our Hindu brothers and sisters

Latest update February 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Hindus across our beautiful Guyana and by extension the world are preparing themselves for Maha Shivraatri which will be observed on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Maha Shivraatri is an annual celebration in honour of the great Lord Shiva. It is a major festival in Hinduism. It is a solemn festival which marks the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance. The observance is marked by chanting and prayers to Lord Shiva, fasting and meditating on ethics and virtues.
The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) joins with all our Hindu brothers and sisters in celebrating this auspicious day. It comes at a time when the world is in search of peace, love, unity and harmony. It comes at a time when our country is in search of real democracy and togetherness. We pray and chant with our Hindu brothers and sisters in an effort to overcome darkness and ignorance in our country and the world as a whole.
Shubh Maha Shivratri to all.
People’s National Congress Reform
