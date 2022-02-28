Latest update February 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Maha Shivraatri greetings to all our Hindu brothers and sisters

Feb 28, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,  
Hindus across our beautiful Guyana and by extension the world are preparing themselves for Maha Shivraatri which will be observed on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Maha Shivraatri is an annual celebration in honour of the great Lord Shiva. It is a major festival in Hinduism. It is a solemn festival which marks the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance. The observance is marked by chanting and prayers to Lord Shiva, fasting and meditating on ethics and virtues.
The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) joins with all our Hindu brothers and sisters in celebrating this auspicious day. It comes at a time when the world is in search of peace, love, unity and harmony. It comes at a time when our country is in search of real democracy and togetherness. We pray and chant with our Hindu brothers and sisters in an effort to overcome darkness and ignorance in our country and the world as a whole.
Shubh Maha Shivratri to all.     
People’s National Congress Reform  

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamaul John leads winners in Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle race

Jamaul John leads winners in Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle race

Feb 28, 2022

Kaieteur News – A total of 48 riders took part in the Annual Forbes Burnham memorial Cycle race, which commenced from Carifesta Avenue and proceeded to Belfield at the former residence of the...
Read More
GRFU installs 2022 Executive Body

GRFU installs 2022 Executive Body

Feb 28, 2022

Winning start for Guyana under-20 in Concacaf Championship

Winning start for Guyana under-20 in Concacaf...

Feb 27, 2022

Regal Legends, Mike’s Wellman renew rivalry in Republic Cup today

Regal Legends, Mike’s Wellman renew rivalry in...

Feb 27, 2022

7th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Championship concludes

7th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial...

Feb 27, 2022

Keevin Allicock removed from Guyana’s team for the AMBC Elite Continental Championships

Keevin Allicock removed from Guyana’s team for...

Feb 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • “Riggers keep out”!

    Is the PNC/R grovelling at the feet of the PPP/C? It sure does appear as if the second largest political party in Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]