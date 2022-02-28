Latest update February 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Jamaul John leads winners in Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle race

Feb 28, 2022 Sports

The participants and officials take time out for a photo after the event.

Kaieteur News – A total of 48 riders took part in the Annual Forbes Burnham memorial Cycle race, which commenced from Carifesta Avenue and proceeded to Belfield at the former residence of the former President and back, and it was the impressive Jamaul John who headlined the various winners during the race.
Representing Team Foundation, John powered to victory over the course in a time of 1:11:23:44 to defeat Lyn Murray, Christopher Griffith, Alexis Mendes, Alexander Leung and Marcus Keiler in that order.
Marica Dick of We Stand United team was the lead female involved in the race.
The other categories resulted in Alexander Leung of We Stand United claiming the Junior Category, beating Arjune Sukhai and Akon Europe respectively. Veterans under50 produced triumph for Lyn Murray who came ahead of Alexis Mendes, Paul Chow-wee-nam and Warren Mc Kay. Veterans over50 saw Ian Jackson powering home ahead of Talim Shaw and Shameer Baksh.

We Stand United Cycle Club’s 13 year-old Alexander Leung, winner of the Junior race who placed 5th overall collects his prize.

Female winner, Marica Dick receiving her prize from Sean Chin Chan.

The full results are as follows:
Open Category -1st to 6th
1. Jamaul John – Foundation
2. Lyn Murray –
3. Christopher Griffith – Evolution
4. Alexis Mendes – Kaieteur Attack
5. Alexander Leung – We Stand United
6. Marcus Keiler – Team Alanis
Time: 1:11:23:44
Junior Category- 1st to 3rd
1. Alexander Leung- We Stand United
2. Arjune Sukhai – Kaieteur Attack
3. Akon Europe – We Stand United
Veterans under50- 1st to 3rd
1. Lyn Murray
2. Alexis Mendes – Kaieteur Attack
3. Paul Chow-wee-nam – Team Alanis
4. Warren Mc Kay – We Stand United
Veterans over50- 1st to 4th
1. Ian Jackson
2. Talim Shaw
3. Shameer Baksh

