GRFU installs 2022 Executive Body

– Previous body’s lack of documents stalls audit

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has reinstalled its Executive Committee with a few tweaks following the union’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held over the weekend.

Ryan Dey returns as President since occupying the post in 2020 along with Senior Vice President Joshua Griffith and Junior Vice President Kevon David. Troy Yhip acquired the Treasurer post from Quacy Bremner, while Marie Roberts was elected Assistant Secretary Treasurer.

Public Relations Officer Godfrey Broomes returns to his post while Telroy McAlmont, Michael Whitehead, Oslyn Ollivierre and Shaquille Thornhill were re-elected as Committee Members. The union disclosed that the post of secretary is to be filled on the first meeting of the new Executive body.

Following the meeting, Dey had a chance to speak with the media and kicked it off by sharing his thoughts on his previous run in office and what he has planned for the future.

“I want to thank the players and the members of the union for giving me another shot at this presidency. The previous presidency, to me, it was good. We didn’t have a lot of time on our hands because of the COVID-19 virus.

But, now, it seems that the country’s being opened slowly. So hopefully, most of the things that I wanted to do then I can get to do now, which includes getting rugby into other regions, having more local tournaments and having our players get the chance to train properly, so we can reach that level that we were once before.”

During the AGM, an attendee that represented neither club of the GRFU raised a number of issues but none more enthralling than the submission of financial audits. The President was keen to shed light on the subject.

“Now, we cannot do an audited financial statement because the union before us, that’s the 2018-2019, haven’t supplied us with the relevant documents for us to go to the auditing firm so that they can audit their books and then audit our books.

Our books are intact, but we need succession. So it cannot be that you skipped two years and then you do our two years. You have to have the relevant documents from the previous union in order for us to have an audited financial statement,” Dey stated.

“Now, we will be pursuing the personnel from the previous union to get these documents so that we can be financially auditing and show our transparency when it comes to spending monies in this union. I haven’t received any financial documents from them other than and an excel sheet, which you cannot use. You need bills, you need invoices and you need receipts.”

The previous GRFU executive was led by Peter Green, who was President from 2013 – 2019.

Dey disclosed that his Executive Body had already approached the auditing firm that has done the union’s auditing for the past five years and it was that firm which stated the GRFU cannot do an audit for 2020, until 2018 and 2019 have been fully audited.

He further stated that the current union’s financial documents will be completely ready to audit by the end of this new week.

“We have some bills and some other monies that are supposed to be coming in from other sources and that was in our time. So by then we will have all our finances settled and ready for this union and ready for financial audit. We just need the 2018 and 2019 auditing periods so that we can have our audit for 2020 and 2021.”