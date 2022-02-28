Govt. seeking public/private partnerships to develop new housing schemes

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is seeking to expand its housing programme on the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara and is in search of private investors to partner with them on the venture.

This is according to an advertisement published in the daily newspapers by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Water.

According to the notice, “The development approach to this housing programme involves and encompasses Government, Public/Private Partnerships/Private Developers.”

Furthermore, it states that the area comprises “undeveloped lands” along the East Bank/East Coast corridors and suggested that the lands are being developed as road networks are established also.

This is since the government is currently in the process of building a new by-pass road from Ogle, East Coast Demerara to Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

While the invitation for Expression of Interest noted that all bids submitted must include infrastructural plans for the development of the site, estimated costs for the infrastructure and housing development as well as timelines and designs for the buildings, there is no requirement for only experienced or credible contractors to benefit.

Instead, the Ministry said that interested developers must merely be able to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe, that is, construction must commence within six months after the agreement and be completed within 24 months – two years -from the date of commencement.

“Interested parties must be able to achieve the quality of development, construction and management of the project within the stipulated time frame,” according to the advertisement.

Three months after assuming office in August 2020, Housing Minister, Collin Croal commenced surveys for new housing projects. Back then, this newspaper reported that the activity was part of government’s plan to demarcate and map new areas for housing schemes.

The CH&PA has been working with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) to help them identify lands for new housing projects across the country.

To this end, the government has received a bashing from the political opposition with regard to the awarding of such projects to specific contractors who are believed to be “friends and family” of the administration.