De hydro price fall

Latest update February 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Who seh price nah come down? Wonders never cease to happen in dis country.
De price of de hydroelectric project fall. It was over 1 billion dollars before 2015. Since den cement price increase.
De price of steel skyrocket. Dem boys seh is a terrible ore deal.
Wages gone up. Almost everything raise. But de price of de project come down.
But wah gat everybody shell shock is dat de prices in de market and de supermarket nat coming down. Yuh does guh up to de cashier with a few items but de bill does be plenty. Yuh does hire help fuh fetch yuh groceries only to realise now dat de same money buying lesser and lesser goods which you can now fetch in yuh hands.
De odder day dem boys see a woman crawling pun de supermarket floor. Dem boys ask she what she doing deh. She tell dem boys she looking fuh de low prices.
De same day wan pensioner who could hardly walk come through de supermarket door. She pick up a few items and walk to de cashier. When de cashier cash de items, de old lady was short a few hundred dollars. De cashier feel sorry fuh she and went to de boss and ask he fuh waive de difference. De boss agree.
De cashier went back and tell de woman how she gan help she because dem nah usually get nuff pensioners in there. De old lady turn to he and seh, “No wonder! De prices in here too high.”
Talk half. Leff half
