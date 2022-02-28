Bicycle thief throws gun in police compound

Kaieteur News – An alleged bicycle thief, on Sunday, attempted to get rid of his illegal firearm by throwing it into the compound of the Beterverwagting Police Station; however, this plan landed him in even more trouble.

He was identified by police as a 22-year-old man of Paul’s Lane Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Patrol ranks had arrested him around 10:00hrs while responding to a report of bicycles being stolen in the village.

While conducting their search for the bicycle thief/thieves, the 22-year-old man was spotted riding past with one of the stolen bikes.

The ranks arrested him and took him to the police station but upon his arrival, he took off his brown fanny pack and threw it into the station’s compound. One of the ranks became suspicious of this move and decided to pick it up.

When the rank opened the disposed fanny pack, he discovered that it contained a .38 revolver loaded with six live rounds of ammunition. Busted with the weapon, ranks asked him if he had a licence to carry the weapon to which he responded in the negative. The ranks took possession of the firearm, cautioned him that he had broken the law and placed him into the lock-ups pending charges.