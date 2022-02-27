Latest update February 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Winning start for Guyana under-20 in Concacaf Championship

Feb 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana under-20 ladies recorded a comfortable win against Honduras last night in their opening match of this year’s Concacaf Championships.
On target for the junior Lady Jags were Samantha Belfield in the 45th minute and Audrey Narine scored in injury time to double the lead.

Guyana’s U-20 Lady Jags came out with a 2-0 win over Honduras yesterday.

Guyana’s next game is against Mexico on Monday (February 28) from 19:00h, followed by the final group game against Panama on Wednesday (March 2) from 19:00h.
The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to Round of 16, alongside four additional qualifiers.
Guyana is making its second consecutive appearance at the regional championship, having reached the quarter-finals in its first outing at this level in 2020 – just two games shy of qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Alongside the top 16 ranked sides in the region, Guyana qualified automatically for this year’s tournament as it is regarded by Concacaf as the 10th strongest nation in this age and gender group in the Caribbean, and Central and North America.

 

