What Black people told me at the Oil and Gas Conference

Kaieteur News – My dog loves the Fort Groyne seawall for the simple reason that she finds more mongoose to confront than anywhere else on the entire stretch of seawall. So I have been taking her there for a long time. The coast guard sentries are accustomed to seeing me and my dog.

Fort Groyne is a busy place because it has a mini-wharf for trade between Georgetown and the interior. I encountered a problem during the three-day conference on oil and gas at the Marriott, next to Fort Groyne. I couldn’t find parking because the delegates took over Fort Groyne. But they couldn’t enter the grounds of the coast guard complex because that is off-limits.

For three days, the sentries accommodated me. Each day, when the Guyanese attendees came to their cars to leave, some of them would recognise me and a few brief chats would follow. Every African Guyanese I spoke to live in the opposite world of those well-known faces who get on their Meta pages and each day Guyana is given a dose of racial poison.

The reason is obvious. Two of these names live in the US and are obsessed with spreading race talk and inventing stories which fictionalise the social and political realities of Guyana. When you listen to the WPA remnants, including one particular founding member (an analysis of a shocking interview he did with one of his WPA acolyte is forthcoming), and you listen to young Afro-Guyanese I met at Fort Groyne, you know the WPA remnants are withered roses that died moons ago.

The best evidence of the two worlds of the young Black Guyanese delegates I talked to and the insanities and inanities peddled by the Black racists is best seen in an interview one of the WPA remnants who lives abroad did with one of the important personalities of the Reform wing of the PNC – businessman Stanley Ming.

The WPA remnant could not have foreseen no matter how mountainous his imagination, the things Ming would have said. Ming stayed completely away from any race talk, completely eschewed any condemnation of the PPP government and said positive words about the president.

You see, once the foreign based Guyanese got Ming on his programme, he equated Ming with the mentality of the lunatic fringe and he figured Ming would rush to talk about PPP doing this and that to Black people. Ming did nothing of the sort. The man came across as a professional businessman who did not rant and rave against the government.

They say – once bitten, twice shy. “Black pudding maan” isn’t going to go that route again. He will continue his interviews over Facebook and avoid people like Ming again. When I spoke to those young Black Guyanese at Fort Groyne, I wondered how the preachers of race hate and the remnants of the WPA would survive being part of a symposium in which they had to face questions from young Guyanese I spoke with at Fort Groyne.

Let’s give two examples, PNC leaders, WPA remnants and the lunatic fringe speak of the PPP administration being installed. But you know the embarrassment they would have to endure when they have to face questions in front of an auditorium full of educated people of diverse backgrounds.

How did the installation occur and why the EU, CARICOM, the US, Canada, the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Black Caucus of the US House of Representatives, the United Nations and the OAS chose to act together to install the PPP without at least one dissention among the ranks? One can be certain “black pudding maan” will have to explain to his questioners why the world, including all African government in the Commonwealth, accepted the election results?

The second example is the US based Guyanese (“roadman”) who wants people to run PPP leaders off the road. In an interview with ‘black pudding maan’, he was jumping up like a peacock yelling that the PNC stood by while the PPP yanked out the statements of poll (SOPs) on election day, and inserted their own numbers and while he was ranting, ‘black pudding maan’ was shaking his head in acknowledgement.

Do you think he could say that in a panel discussion? The questions he will receive will dominate the meeting. If the PNC allowed the PPP to do that, then ‘road maan’ and ‘black pudding maan’, the Village Voice and all the PNC surrogates should call upon the PNC to disband and accept that the PPP is a phenomenal superpower organisation capable of magical powers. The truth is ‘road maan’, ‘trench crapo maan’, ‘black pudding maan’ and others like them could only exist on their own Facebook page and nowhere else. (The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)