Venezuelan nationals before the courts

The Court Journal…

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – As the headline suggests, today’s article brings into the spotlight court matters in which Venezuelan nationals were charged for allegedly committing serious offences in Guyana.

Matter 1

For instance, recently a Venezuelan woman was charged and remanded for allegedly killing her Guyanese partner.

The matter is one in which 33-year-old Yesica Carolina Rondon Mayo, also known as Yesica Rondon, was remanded to prison on Thursday for the fatal stabbing of a miner during the last weekend.

Rondon appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when the indictable manslaughter charge was read to her.

She was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on February 12, 2022, at Sandhill, Backdam, Kaikan, Upper Mazaruni, she unlawfully killed Beauford Watson. Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the woman to prison and the matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court. The next hearing of the matter is slated for March 14, 2022.

Matter 2

Earlier this month, two juveniles were among four Venezuelan sisters who were remanded to prison for attempting to kill a 16-year-old girl.

Evelyn Alfonso, 22, and Roxanna Alfonso, 20, along with their two younger siblings, 16 and 14, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse to answer to the attempted murder charge.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on January 28, 2022, at Cummings Street, Georgetown, they attempted to murder a 16-year-old girl.

Roxanna and Evelyn were remanded to prison while their younger siblings were remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre. They were slated to make their next court appearance on February 11, 2022.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, about 09:00 hours, the victim was at Cummings Street in the company of her aunt, when she was confronted by the four sisters whom she had a previous altercation.

It was stated that the two younger siblings were armed with knives and they all used bricks to pelt in the direction of the victim and her aunt. A scuffle ensued, during which the victim received two stab wounds to her neck. The injured teen was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was admitted as a patient. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The suspects were later arrested and charged for attempted murder.

Matter 3

During the first week of 2022, a Venezuelan who killed his friend with a piece of wood on New Year’s Day, during a row about ‘owed gold’, was remanded to prison for the offence.

The defendant, Elith Osorio Dominguez, 21, of Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, was charged with the murder of Animal Sonja, 51, at Arau Mountain Top located in the Cuyuni district of Region Seven.

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The Magistrate remanded him to prison and he is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 14, 2022.

According to reports, Dominguez and Sonja were friends and had arrived at Arau sometime back to work in the mine there.

Their friendship reportedly soured over a quantity of raw gold that Dominguez reportedly owed the victim.

On old year’s night, Dominguez had gone over to his sister’s camp to welcome the New Year with a celebration.

Sonja was present too but the festivities soon came to an abrupt end around 02:45hrs on New Year’s morning, after an argument reportedly broke out between the suspect and the victim over the owed gold.

The row reportedly turned violent after Dominguez allegedly found a piece of wood and lashed Sonja to his head.

Sonja reportedly fell to the ground and remained still while Dominguez allegedly ran away.

The victim was later pronounced dead by a medical professional and police ranks were able to apprehend Dominguez later that day in Kaikan—a village close to the Arau Mountain top.

Matter 4

In October 2020, a Venezuelan labourer, Nestor Luis Bolivar Martines, 22, also known as Carlos of Sixth Street, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was remanded to prison for the murder of 19-year-old, Sanjay Hanoman.

According to reports, Hanoman was slain around 23:30hrs on Sunday on October 25, 2020, at Bus Shed Street, Anna Catherina.

The defendant, made his first court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship, Zameena Ali Seepaul. He was not required to plea to the indictable murder charge, which alleges that on October 25, 2020 he chopped and killed Hanoman.

It was reported that Martines had made a written confession admitting that he killed Hanoman.

The suspect reportedly told police that Hanoman and his 17-year-old friend had attacked his wife in an earlier incident. According to sources, Martines said that the act committed on his wife had provoked him to retaliate in such a manner.

Police were able to identify the suspect, as Hanoman’s friend reportedly witnessed the chopping incident. The friend claimed that he was passing by when he saw Martines rubbing his cutlass against Hanoman’s left leg. He stated that Hanoman immediately fell to the ground and the suspect rode away on a bicycle. The friend told investigators that he rushed to the teen’s assistance and tried to get help but no one wanted to assist him in transporting the wounded teen to the hospital. However, after waiting for an hour, Hanoman was finally taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Matter 5

Also in 2020, two Venezuelan nationals were among three men who were remanded to prison for allegedly slitting the throat of a pork-knocker on November 27, 2020.

The defendants, Nadeem Baksh, 22, a miner of Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast, Region Two; Angel Figuera, 20, of Estado Barinas, Venezuela and Gilberto DaSilva, 22, of Barrancas, Estado Monagas, Venezuela, made their first court appearance on December 2, 2020.

The trio was charged for the murder of pork-knocker, Kevin Allam, 26, of Turn Basin, Port Kaituma, Region One, who was slain while trying to protect his wife from robbers.

The defendants appeared via Zoom from the Port Kaituma Police Station before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that they murdered Allam on November 27, 2020 at his shop located at White Water Backdam.

According to reports, the defendants also removed a quantity of raw gold from the man’s shop after allegedly killing him. It was reported that the men had attacked Allam’s wife first.

They began pulling the woman’s hair and Allam, who was nearby, intervened to protect her.

Out-numbered, Allam fell victim to a severe beating with a piece of wood in the presence of his wife. He fell to the ground helpless and was then dragged outside where the men reportedly slit his throat with a knife. The wife pleaded with the men not to kill her too, so they left her alone and escaped with the gold.

Fast work by police resulted in their arrest just hours later. They were caught at Water Front, Port Kaituma.