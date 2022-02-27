Regal Legends, Mike’s Wellman renew rivalry in Republic Cup today

Kaieteur News – The annual Republic Cup softball tournament organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Incorporated (GSCL) will be held today at the Togetherness Park, Lilliendaal Greater Georgetown with Regal Legends (Over-50s) battling longtime rivals Mike’s Wellman for top honours. Over the years the two teams have been locked in heated battles with Regal holding the edge but this time it will not be a walk in the park.

Mike’s Wellman have been showing some good form recently and will be the team to beat with the likes of Lloyd Ruplall, Lakeram Singh and Wayne Jones returning good performances. On the other hand, traditional powerhouse Regal Legends will depend on David Harper, Parsram Persaud, Mahendra Hardyal, Rudolph Baker, Eion Abel and Laurie Singh to add another trophy to their collection.

The Regal Legends versus Mike’s Wellman clash will be the second game of a double header with Regal Masters (Over-40s) taking on a Select XI from 10:00 hrs in the day’s curtain raiser. Regal Masters will include Chien Gittens, Mahendra Parasnauth, Patrick Rooplall, Mohamed Ayube, Samuel Kingston, Ricky Roopnarine and Lakhram Roopnarine.

As is the norm over the years, this tournament will be used as useful preparation for local players heading to the annual Florida Cup mega softball tournament in the Sunshine State of the United States of America which will be played from March 31 to April 2 this year.

Meanwhile, tickets for the annual fundraising take away Bar-B-Que organized by the Regal cricket teams, to aid in their participation in the Florida Cup, will be on sale from any player at $1,500 each.