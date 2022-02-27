Latest update February 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Missing Venezuelan teen found dead

Feb 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The search for a missing Venezuelan teen ended on Thursday after his decomposing remains were found floating in the Demerara River in the vicinity of Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Found dead in the Demerara River, Eliadis Martinez

He has been identified as Eliadis Martinez, 19 of Land of Canaan, EBD. His body was fished out of the Demerara River around 16:00hrs.
Martinez was last seen alive leaving a birthday party in Land of Canaan around 02:35hrs on Wednesday. According to his friends, he was drunk and had left to go home but he never made it there.
Martinez’s final moments were captured in a cellphone recorded video at the party. In fact, the video was recorded just moments before he left. In the video, he is seen sitting on a bench and as he was about to leave, the teen decided to dance one more time. The friends who attended the party did not know that it would have been Martinez’s last dance.

A screengrab from the cellphone recorded video of Martinez dancing just moments before he went missing.

When he failed to show up at his home that morning, family members began looking for him and had even sought help from the Facebook community in locating their loved one. They were hopeful that he was alive.However, on Thursday afternoon, East Bank police ranks were alerted that there was a body floating in the Demerara River.
The body was removed and Martinez’s relatives were called to view it. Their worst fears came through when they positively identified the remains to be that of Martinez.
Crime scene experts reported that no marks of violence were seen on his body but his lips appeared as though fishes or sea creatures had been nibbling on them.
As family members await the autopsy results, they are still coming to grips with his sudden demise.

