GNBS – OFFERING TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING THE ISO 9001:2015 QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

GNBS in Focus…

Kaieteur News – The rapid transformation of our economy due to oil and gas has pushed most local businesses to relook and reorient themselves to reliably provide products and services that meet their customers’ expectations. The implementation of international standards, particularly the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Standard, has been the choice of businesses to improve performance, manage risks and meet customer expectations.

The urgency to implement the QMS Requirements by companies, especially those new to the standard, has significantly increased the demand for Technical Assistance and support. In response, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Business Development Team, with a wealth of knowledge and experience working with businesses to implement a QMS, has been very responsive to the calls for support. Last year alone the GNBS worked with 14 companies to implement the QMS with this year already showing higher prospects.

According to the scope, the international standard specifies requirements for a QMS when an organisation needs to demonstrate its abilities to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The standard also aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The standard covers key aspects including leadership which addresses leadership and commitment, policy and organisational roles, responsibilities, and authorities. It also focuses on planning to address risks and opportunities, planning to achieve quality objectives and planning of changes. Included in the document, are requirements for support in terms of resources, competence, awareness, communication, and documented information. Other aspects in the standard deal with operations, performance evaluation, and improvement.

Usually, the period of Technical Assistance by the GNBS toward certification to the ISO 9001:2015 ranges from six to 12 months. Once a company is committed to implementing the standard, the journey towards certification readiness begins with the acquisition of the standard. The roadmap continues with the GNBS conducting a gap analysis of the company that reveals how much work needs to be done to fulfill the requirements. The process continues with the establishment of the relevant documentation; later followed by a pre-assessment audit to ensure certification readiness.

Implementing a QMS can offer noticeable benefits to organisations. Some of these benefits can be measured using financial metrics such as return-on-investment (ROI), while empirical studies show greater awareness of quality, happier customers, improved brand validation and more consistent operations. Companies implementing the standard can also engage in continuous improvement, have good employee communications and onboarding, make evidence-based decisions, maintain statutory or regulatory requirements, and increase their profits.

Why choose the services of the GNBS? The GNBS is the National Standards Body, and the custodian for standards that support quality. Therefore, who better to provide you with the technical support you need towards the implementation of standards?

So, do not hesitate! For technical assistance to implement the ISO 9001:2015 requirements, engage the GNBS Business Development Department. As the National Standards Body, our team can better provide you with the support you need to make your business grow.

