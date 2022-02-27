Free university education nah mean at UG alone

Kaieteur News – We nah gat fuh worry bout dem Guyanese students wah studying in Russia. Nobody nah gan attack Russia. Dem students safe in Russia. In fact, dem safer deh dan in Guyana.

De Americans and de British dun seh how dem nah sending troops fuh support Ukraine. De reason is because dem nah wan start wan World War. Russia is a nuclear power and if any great power attack dem, yuh could have a nuclear war and all a we could dead out. Dat is why dem boys seh dem nah gat no danger to dem students wah studying in Ukraine.

Guyana accepting scholarships from all over de world. And we students accepting it because we gat wan institution hay dat nah really ready yet. But people nah want accept dis fact.

De guvament seh dem gan try fuh give we free university education by 2025. But dem should reconsider whether dat mean hay in Guyana. Is one thing fuh seh how yuh gan give free university education but dat nah mean dat it gat fuh be hay.

De guvament could give people online free education rather dan pumping mo money into an institution which nah gan be able to produce a world-class education. So, instead of giving free education in Guyana alone, give free education, for instance, in programmes at UG wah de country need, like medicine, forestry, oil and gas and engineering. And we gan use part of de money to give more scholarships to dem online universities.

