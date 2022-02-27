Latest update February 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Free university education nah mean at UG alone

Feb 27, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We nah gat fuh worry bout dem Guyanese students wah studying in Russia. Nobody nah gan attack Russia. Dem students safe in Russia. In fact, dem safer deh dan in Guyana.
De Americans and de British dun seh how dem nah sending troops fuh support Ukraine. De reason is because dem nah wan start wan World War. Russia is a nuclear power and if any great power attack dem, yuh could have a nuclear war and all a we could dead out. Dat is why dem boys seh dem nah gat no danger to dem students wah studying in Ukraine.
Guyana accepting scholarships from all over de world. And we students accepting it because we gat wan institution hay dat nah really ready yet. But people nah want accept dis fact.
De guvament seh dem gan try fuh give we free university education by 2025. But dem should reconsider whether dat mean hay in Guyana. Is one thing fuh seh how yuh gan give free university education but dat nah mean dat it gat fuh be hay.
De guvament could give people online free education rather dan pumping mo money into an institution which nah gan be able to produce a world-class education. So, instead of giving free education in Guyana alone, give free education, for instance, in programmes at UG wah de country need, like medicine, forestry, oil and gas and engineering. And we gan use part of de money to give more scholarships to dem online universities.
Talk half, leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Winning start for Guyana under-20 in Concacaf Championship

Winning start for Guyana under-20 in Concacaf Championship

Feb 27, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana under-20 ladies recorded a comfortable win against Honduras last night in their opening match of this year’s Concacaf Championships. On target for the junior Lady Jags...
Read More
Regal Legends, Mike’s Wellman renew rivalry in Republic Cup today

Regal Legends, Mike’s Wellman renew rivalry in...

Feb 27, 2022

7th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Championship concludes

7th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial...

Feb 27, 2022

Keevin Allicock removed from Guyana’s team for the AMBC Elite Continental Championships

Keevin Allicock removed from Guyana’s team for...

Feb 27, 2022

Guyana-China 50-year bilateral Friendship TT Tourney set for June

Guyana-China 50-year bilateral Friendship TT...

Feb 27, 2022

Chance wins 400m in Texas; sets new PB in 200m

Chance wins 400m in Texas; sets new PB in 200m

Feb 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • War is not a nice thing

    Kaieteur News – War and civil war are horrific developments. For those who never experienced wars, the present conflict... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]