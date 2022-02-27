Free university education nah mean at UG alone

Latest update February 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We nah gat fuh worry bout dem Guyanese students wah studying in Russia. Nobody nah gan attack Russia. Dem students safe in Russia. In fact, dem safer deh dan in Guyana.
De Americans and de British dun seh how dem nah sending troops fuh support Ukraine. De reason is because dem nah wan start wan World War. Russia is a nuclear power and if any great power attack dem, yuh could have a nuclear war and all a we could dead out. Dat is why dem boys seh dem nah gat no danger to dem students wah studying in Ukraine.
Guyana accepting scholarships from all over de world. And we students accepting it because we gat wan institution hay dat nah really ready yet. But people nah want accept dis fact.
De guvament seh dem gan try fuh give we free university education by 2025. But dem should reconsider whether dat mean hay in Guyana. Is one thing fuh seh how yuh gan give free university education but dat nah mean dat it gat fuh be hay.
De guvament could give people online free education rather dan pumping mo money into an institution which nah gan be able to produce a world-class education. So, instead of giving free education in Guyana alone, give free education, for instance, in programmes at UG wah de country need, like medicine, forestry, oil and gas and engineering. And we gan use part of de money to give more scholarships to dem online universities.
Talk half, leff half.
Feb 27, 2022Kaieteur News – Guyana under-20 ladies recorded a comfortable win against Honduras last night in their opening match of this year’s Concacaf Championships. On target for the junior Lady Jags...
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – My dog loves the Fort Groyne seawall for the simple reason that she finds more mongoose to confront... more
Kaieteur News – War and civil war are horrific developments. For those who never experienced wars, the present conflict... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The invasion by the Russian Federation of the sovereign state of Ukraine has... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]