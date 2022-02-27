Chance wins 400m in Texas; sets new PB in 200m

Kaieteur News – National sprinter Arinze Chance had a successful outing at the recent Jarvis Scott Open in Texas. Chance, who holds the National Indoor 400m record, won the 400m in a time of 47.54s, which was a significant improvement from his 47.89s on February 12 in Albuquerque, United States of America.

The 26-year-old, who is also the Brand Ambassador for Powerade, won the indoor event in Texas ahead of Shevoie Reid (47.68s) and Jalon White (47.73s).

Additionally, in the 200m, he finished fifth with a time of 21.41s, but it was still good enough to set a Personal Best. Cameroon Miller clocked 20.67s to win the race, while Adam Clayton (20.86s), Olympic finalist Joseph Fahnbulleh (21.22s) and Javari Thomas (21.22s) rounded off the top four.

In an invited comment with the media, Chance said he expected to run a PB in the 200m and the same in the 400m, but the altitude factor proved difficult.

Meanwhile, another Guyanese excelled, with Jeremy Bascom clocking 6.73s to win the 60m comfortably ahead of Chaunzavia Lewis (6.80s) and Foday Kallon (6.81s), while Fahnbulleh finished fourth in 6.85s.