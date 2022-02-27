7th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Championship concludes

Kaieteur News – The Fitzroy Weever Junior Foundation held its7th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Competition on Sunday, 20th February, 2022 in the St. Mary’s the Virgin Church Compound at Beterverwagting on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Fitzroy Weever Junior Foundation was established in 2016 to memorialise the life and continue the contributions of Mr. Fitzroy Augustus Weever Junior of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara. Mr. Weever, Jr. was a Mechanical Engineer, Assistant Dean and Lecturer in the Technology Faculty of the University of Guyana. He was also a Convenor for the Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing Programme at the Caribbean Examination Council, the recipient of the GT&T Beterverwagting/Triumph Community Award in 2004 for outstanding performance at the University of Guyana, one of the Best-Graduating Science Students at the 1999 Caribbean Examination Council, the President of the St. Mary’s the Virgin Church Youth Group, an avid Promoter of Guinness’ Football in the Streets and a mentor of the many Football Clubs in Beterverwagting/Triumph.

The Fitzroy Weever Junior Foundation has been hosting an Annual Football Competition for the youths of Beterverwagting in honour of the life of Mr. Weever.

The 7th Annual Competition was coordinated by Veteran Football Coach, Mr. Bill Wilson and completed as a Limited Under16 and Under10 Knockout Competition, with 6 teams participating in 6 games.

The final game of the tournament was contested by the Gulf Warriors and Ogle Street Ballers.

According to a release from the organisers, at the end of the second half of the final game, the score was tied at 2 goals respectively. The final game then went to penalty kicks to decide the champions. Gulf Warriors scored 1 penalty goal, while the Ogle Street Ballers scored 2 goals to become the Champions of the 7th Annual Competition.

Side-Line Team won their semi-final game against Liverpool United Team, both of Beterverwagting, with a score of 2-1, earning them the third-place spot in the competition.

Thirteen-year-old, Jaden Harris scored 2 goals for the Side-Line Team.

The most goals scored in the competition were by Jahiel Moses of the Ogle Street Ballers who scored 3 goals, while 10-year-old, Brian Smith of team Lightening Blue was adjudged the Most Valuable Player after his display in the Under10 face-off.

The Founder of the Fitzroy Weever Foundation, Ms. Stacey Weever; an Attorney and Oil, Gas & Mining Consultant by profession, commended the young footballers on their discipline, skillfulness and competitive display of sportsmanship, which she described as heartening.

Ms. Weever emphasized that the Competition has now become a customary event in the community, which gave the young footballers, theirs parents, mentors, coaches and the community great pride. She stated that the community witnessed the participants who were all below the age of 16 years diligently preparing for the championship, displaying great maturity, teamwork, tenacity and resilience despite the present challenges.

Ms. Weever commended the participants and patrons on their observance of the Covid-19 Protocols and their impassioned support of all the teams which hailed from the East Coast of Demerara. She challenged the young footballers to impart the life skills learnt on the field into their personal and academic lives as they pursue their individual dreams and aspirations, all while making a positive contribution to Guyana.

The Co-ordinator of the event Mr. Bill Wilson, who coached the Guyana Defence Force to its 2021 Kashif & Shanghai Super 16 Championship Title, urged patrons to become actively involved in youth development in the village of Beterverwagting and on the lower East Coast. Coach Wilson noted that past participants of the competition were now members of Guyana’s National Under 20 football team and are recipients of athletic scholarships which allowed them to pursue football careers and international degrees in the United Sates. He pointed out Omari Glasgow, a left-wing player of the Guyana Jaguars’ Senior Team who was in attendance. Glasgow led his team Block 4 to two consecutive championships in the Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Competition and received the award for the Most Valuable Player in the 2017 Championship.

Coach Wilson proudly reiterated that a number of young footballers from Beterverwagting inclusive of Tyrese Dennis, Jamaar Harrigan and Jerome Harrigan, who all participated in the Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Competition, subsequently went on to represent the Guyana Golden Jaguars Team. He noted that their representation is testament of the potential and resilience of the youths of the community and reflected their love of the game.

Mr. Bill Wilson and Ms. Stacey Weever thanked the Reverend Father Carl Peters and the Guyana Anglican Diocese for providing a venue for the event over the years and lauded the generous support of the sponsors and contributors of the competition, during the closing ceremony of the championship.