30 firms bid to fix bridges at Chateau Margot, Beterverwagting, Cemetery Road & Garden of Eden

Kaieteur News – A total of 30 contractors have submitted bids for the rehabilitation/construction of bridges at Garden of Eden, Chateau Margot, Cemetery Road and Beterverwagting, project that fall under the purview of the Ministry of Public Works.

Bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, and a total of the Ministry’s engineer estimate reveals that these projects would cost some $151,012,632.

In January, Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who presented Budget 2022, said that a total of $76.7 billion was allocated to the Public Works Ministry, which would be spent on roads and bridges. Out of that amount, $49.2 billion was allocated for roads and $27.5 billion for bridges.

“Further, to address the critical needs of bridges across the country, another $173.9 million is budgeted for the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of bridges in areas including Garden of Eden, Chateau Margot, Beterverwagting, and Cemetery Road,” Dr. Singh had stated in his presentation to the National Assembly.

Tenders were also opened for the supply and delivery of cooked meals for the residents at the Night Shelter in East La Penitence, a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Drainage and irrigation works at Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

Construction of relief channels downstream of spill weir, Region Five.

Rehabilitation of drainage culverts at Bartica, Region Seven.

Procurement of tractor driven pumps for NDC’s on Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 for Lot 1 to 3.

Ministry of Public Works

Government buildings – Lot 1 rehabilitation/construction of living quarters, Coldingen, East Coast Demerara and Lot 2 construction of fence and guard hut at living quarters at Coldingen.

Rehabilitation of bridges, Lot 1- reconstruction of Garden of Eden Access bridge, Lot 2 – rehabilitation/construction of Chateau Margot Railway Embankment Bridge #2, Lot 3 – rehabilitation/construction of Beterverwagting Railway Embankment Bridge #3 and Lot 4- rehabilitation/construction of Cemetery Road Bridge #2.

Infrastructure development for Lot 1 – construction of a tarmac for market and parking lot at Diamond, EBD (Phase 3), Lot 2 – construction of pedestrian sidewalk on WBD (Phoenix Park to Plantain Walk), Lot 3 – construction of access road into Diamond Housing Scheme (Phase 2) and Lot 4- construction of pedestrian sidewalk along University of Guyana access road (ECD Highway to Railway Embankment).

Infrastructural Development for Lot 5 – installation of LED lights on Essequibo Coast public road (Jib to Charity) and Lot 6 – installation of LED Highway lighting on sections of Corentyne road.

Farm access roads for Lots 1 – rehabilitation of farm access, IR3 to Abary, Onverwagt, Region Six (Phase2), Lot 2- construction of Moleson Creek to Eldorado Road (Phase 2), Lot 3 – paving of Big Baiboo access road DeHoop, Lot 4 – alignment clearing of Timehri to Sandhill – Makouria to Bartica and Lot 5 – alignment clearing of Parika to Goshen to Makouria link.

Supply and delivery of materials for sea and river defence works for Lots 1 and 2.

Procurement of cold milling machine.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Procurement of security services.

Supply and delivery of cooked meals for the residents at the Night Shelter, East La Penitence.