We don’t need the greedy

Dear Editor,

People have short and convenient memories when it serves their interests. Those who are showing themselves to be greedy and only about wealth are criticising those who are trying to prevent a serious problem from occurring.

How quickly we forget how swiftly things can change. The Guyanese people will find it difficult to forgive those who bankrupt the country and ruin the beauty we enjoyed when we had less and were contented to be happy with good health. No one wants a corrupt government filled with selfish, power-hungry and arrogant leaders. Nor does anyone care to have a bunch of riggers take over by forcefully grabbing power. Living under a dictatorship is not a path to prosperity for all.

Greed and the greedy are starting to cause neglect for what is necessary and important. Criticisms when constructive are instructional, but greed is blinding to the needs of the people. Nice roads and bridges, over payment for energy, and wasteful luxurious investments cannot and should not take the place of simply ensuring that when the rain falls or the tide is high that the place doesn’t flood. That is the simple truth that continues to be neglected.

People will remember their homes being flooded before thinking of a pipeline or a hydropower plant that they cannot see. If the house is flooded, what good will the electricity be. It is a safety hazard during a flood. I guess if they do make it safe to have electricity while the place is flooded it will help everyone see all the nasty and unhealthy water from the unclean drainage system that is ruining everyone’s home during a flood. Those who crawl before they walk always have a better understanding of their surroundings. Be humble and the populace will help you avoid the pitfalls of greed i.e. if we truly want a beautiful Guyana that is a tropical paradise.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee