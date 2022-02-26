The Garden City – Re-Infrastructure

Dear Editor

One does not readily recall the Ministries of Local Government and Regional Development and Public Works being substantively monitors of the state of the Capital City of Georgetown, of which they are prominent citizens. Hopefully, the former understands that the Mayor & City Council is an area of Local Government for which it has active responsibility; while the latter would be supportive in monitoring the state of infrastructure in the communities which make up Georgetown. Incidentally one is not certain which of the three agencies should be responsible for street signage in say, Sophia, Prashad Nagar, Blygezight Gardens these past decades.

Critically however, all the parties should give priority to the restoration of the former ‘Garden City’, with which their leaders may be unfamiliar; but should not be too embarrassed to ask around. One thing they would discover is that there used to be a ‘third’ market located in the very ‘New Market Street’ within a block from Water Street. It is in this regard that the parties are invited to relieve the unsightful and disorganised vending which takes place in the heart of the city – much to the bemusement and disenchantment of the ‘oil and gas’ barons, amongst other aspirant foreign citizens.

So this submission is made for urgent consideration to be given to designing and constructing an aesthetic modern market that would in turn inspire a higher and more hygienic standard of ‘vending’ by these groups of creative entrepreneurs – to be called ‘The Garden City Market’ which goes with all the vegetables and fruits that are sold and bought; and related materials.

One effect will obviously be the restoration of accommodation for pedestrians, and possibly vehicle parking so desperately needed, perhaps with some trees where feasible.

Hopefully such a project can be given priority within the mythically oversized ‘infrastructure’ programme, while yielding financial returns to the City Council. The whole concept must be one for intensive discussion with the principals i.e., the vendors, who might know what they want and where. Additionally however, specialist (overseas) advice could make an imaginative contribution to the discourse, based on prior experience. Nor should the Private Sector be overlooked as productive partners and possible tenants. The ultimate target is to raise the bar of small entrepreneurship.

In the process it is not unreasonable to expect an appreciable reduction in ‘municipal’ garbage, thus relieving the President’s Office of any further cleaning exercises.

But all that would be left is the unaesthetic Atlantic seashore that is now fatally infrastructured; and prone to be appropriately flooded in due course.

Regards

E.B. John