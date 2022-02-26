Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Taxi driver robbed by bandits carrying baby, succumbs

Feb 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Insaf Zakir, a taxi driver who was on Monday last robbed by bandits carrying a baby, has reportedly succumbed to stab wounds he sustained to the chest during the ordeal.
Zakir, also known as Gaddaffi, was attacked in his car around 21:30hrs at Crane on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) by passengers he picked up at the Tuschen car park, on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

Insaf Zakir, the taxi driver who succumbed to his injuries he had sustained during a robbery

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Zakir passed away the following day while receiving treatment for the stab wounds.
Meanwhile, the hunt is still on for the suspects who hired his car on Monday night.
Two men along with a woman carrying a baby approached him at the Tuschen car park for a trip to Best Village, WCD.
The unsuspecting taxi driver agreed to take the job and they left. While driving past Crane Housing Scheme, the taxi driver said, he was placed in a ‘vice grip’ from one of the men who was sitting behind the driver’s seat.
The individual then demanded that he hand over his money and other valuables.
Zakir had tried to fight back but the individual who was choking him used his knife to stab him to his chest several times.
At this point, he decided not to resist any further, while the other passenger also grabbed his cellular phone worth some $48,000, before escaping by exiting the car together with the woman, still holding the infant and running away into the darkness.
He was later rescued by police and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where doctors treated him then referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

 

