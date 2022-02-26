Rockaway Group of Companies supports Adams

Kaieteur News – The Rockaway Group of Companies has thrown its support behind Essequibo and Guyana all-rounder Ricardo Adams.

At a simple ceremony held on Wednesday at Everest Cricket Club, Chief Executive Officer of the entity, Hafeez Ali, presented Adams with a bat and a pair of batting gloves.

Ali noted that he has been following Adams since he was playing at the age group level and he has always been impressed with him. Ali, a member of the Everest Masters team and owner of the Rockaway teams in Guyana and New York, noted that Adams has constantly been an outstanding performer and is also a disciplined individual.

He urged the talented cricketer to continue training and wished him well. Adams expressed gratitude to Ali and said he is looking forward to the upcoming season. The all-rounder stated that he is happy for the support and will continue to work hard on his game.

The all-rounder who hails from Zeelandia, Wakenaam was instrumental in Essequibo winning the local Franchise 50-over and three-day titles with a number of centuries and five-wicket hauls under his belt.

During his youth career he represented Guyana and carved a century in the Regional U19 tournament. Adams also represented Guyana at the senior level with his last appearance being in 2018, against Jamaica in the Regional Super50.