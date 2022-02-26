Reckless decisions with devastating consequences

Dear Editor

There was no lifeguard on duty (News Room Feb 24), then the pool should have been closed to the public, in the drowning teen incident at the resort.

Likewise the teen who could not swim should not have, been allowed to enter the pool.

Responsibility for the tragedy lies on both sides with reckless decisions with devastating consequences: management of the resort for allowing the use of the pool without the mandatory lifeguard, and the relatives, knowing there was no lifeguard on duty, threw caution to the wind and at their own risk and peril, allowed a non-swimmer to enter the pool.

My condolences to the family and relatives.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed