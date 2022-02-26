PSC supports swift operationalisation of the Local Content Secretariat

Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
The Private Sector Commission (PSC) supports the swift operationalization of the Local Content
Secretariat and the relevant mechanisms that facilitates the execution of its mandate. The
Commission is pleased that the Registration Portal was launched last Tuesday and note that
companies have already been accessing the registration process.
The PSC had nominated Mr. Timothy Tucker, the Chairman of the PSC’s Sub-Committee on
Economics and Finance as its representative to the Multi-Stakeholder Committee.
The Commission has also established a Local Content Advisory Group, chaired by Mr. Shyam
Nokta and which includes Mr. Paul Cheong, Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Timothy Tucker,
President of the GCCI, Mr. Richard Rambarran, Executive Director of GCCI, Mr. Joel
Bhagwandin, Chairman of the AMCHAM Local Content Committee, Ms. Mellissa Varswyk
Director at AMCHAM, and Director at Women in Oil & Gas Guyana. The Advisory Group will
coordinate and advance the local content efforts of the PSC and its member organizations and
businesses.
The PSC will continue to work in close coordination with the Government of Guyana, the Oil &
Gas Operators, The Centre for Local Business Development, Businesses, and other Stakeholders
in order to train and educate the Guyanese labour force to take full advantage of the local content
opportunities.
Regards
Onicka Jones (Ms.)
Public Relations Officer
Private Sector Commission of Guyana Ltd
