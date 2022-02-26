Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PSC supports swift operationalisation of the Local Content Secretariat

Feb 26, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) supports the swift operationalization of the Local Content
Secretariat and the relevant mechanisms that facilitates the execution of its mandate. The
Commission is pleased that the Registration Portal was launched last Tuesday and note that
companies have already been accessing the registration process.
The PSC had nominated Mr. Timothy Tucker, the Chairman of the PSC’s Sub-Committee on
Economics and Finance as its representative to the Multi-Stakeholder Committee.
The Commission has also established a Local Content Advisory Group, chaired by Mr. Shyam
Nokta and which includes Mr. Paul Cheong, Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Timothy Tucker,
President of the GCCI, Mr. Richard Rambarran, Executive Director of GCCI, Mr. Joel
Bhagwandin, Chairman of the AMCHAM Local Content Committee, Ms. Mellissa Varswyk
Director at AMCHAM, and Director at Women in Oil & Gas Guyana. The Advisory Group will
coordinate and advance the local content efforts of the PSC and its member organizations and
businesses.
The PSC will continue to work in close coordination with the Government of Guyana, the Oil &
Gas Operators, The Centre for Local Business Development, Businesses, and other Stakeholders
in order to train and educate the Guyanese labour force to take full advantage of the local content
opportunities.

Regards
Onicka Jones (Ms.)
Public Relations Officer
Private Sector Commission of Guyana Ltd

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Lady Jags hunt Honduras in today’s curtain raiser – Matches to be live streamed

Lady Jags hunt Honduras in today’s curtain raiser – Matches...

Feb 26, 2022

2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship… Kaieteur News – The Guyana Women’s U-20 National Team takes on Honduras in its first game of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship...
Read More
GFF congratulates Curtez Kellman on US Pro contract

GFF congratulates Curtez Kellman on US Pro...

Feb 26, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Adams

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Adams

Feb 26, 2022

‘More cricket needed for players to improve’ says Trevon Griffith

‘More cricket needed for players to improve’...

Feb 26, 2022

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return...

Feb 25, 2022

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]