PSC supports swift operationalisation of the Local Content Secretariat

Dear Editor

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) supports the swift operationalization of the Local Content

Secretariat and the relevant mechanisms that facilitates the execution of its mandate. The

Commission is pleased that the Registration Portal was launched last Tuesday and note that

companies have already been accessing the registration process.

The PSC had nominated Mr. Timothy Tucker, the Chairman of the PSC’s Sub-Committee on

Economics and Finance as its representative to the Multi-Stakeholder Committee.

The Commission has also established a Local Content Advisory Group, chaired by Mr. Shyam

Nokta and which includes Mr. Paul Cheong, Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Timothy Tucker,

President of the GCCI, Mr. Richard Rambarran, Executive Director of GCCI, Mr. Joel

Bhagwandin, Chairman of the AMCHAM Local Content Committee, Ms. Mellissa Varswyk

Director at AMCHAM, and Director at Women in Oil & Gas Guyana. The Advisory Group will

coordinate and advance the local content efforts of the PSC and its member organizations and

businesses.

The PSC will continue to work in close coordination with the Government of Guyana, the Oil &

Gas Operators, The Centre for Local Business Development, Businesses, and other Stakeholders

in order to train and educate the Guyanese labour force to take full advantage of the local content

opportunities.

Regards

Onicka Jones (Ms.)

Public Relations Officer

Private Sector Commission of Guyana Ltd