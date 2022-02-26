Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Parliament librarian dies in East Bank accident

Feb 26, 2022

Kaieteur News – A Parliament librarian on Thursday died after he reportedly lost control of his pickup and slammed into a truck along the Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road.
Michael Gladstone Munroe, the 52-year-old librarian, resided at Lot 814 Section A Diamond EBD and was Head of the Parliament Library Department at the time of his demise.

Killed: Michael Gladstone Munroe

According to police, at 18:10 hours on Thursday an accident occurred involving motor pickup PRR 2609, driven by Munroe, and motor lorry GAB 1835, driven by Sachin Singh Mohanlall, a 21-year-old of Lot 14 Fernandes Street, Linden Highway.
It was said by police that the motor pickup was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate when the driver lost control and ended on the western side of the road where the left side of his vehicle collided with the front the motor lorry. The lorry, it was revealed, was proceeding north along the western side of the road.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the motor pickup, Munroe, received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. A post mortem examination is imminent.
According to police, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

