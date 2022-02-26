One of two contractors bids $20M more than engineer’s estimate

Rehabilitation of Cozier pump station…

Kaieteur News – One of the two contractors vying to rehabilitate an inoperable pump station at Cozier on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two, managed to bid $20,773,090 above the engineer’s estimate.

This project, which is being done under the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), has been estimated by a government engineer to cost some $262,561,250.

The project was opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, and the two firms which applied for the contract were Adamantium Holdings which entered a bid of $261,080,869 and Civcon Engineering Contractors which entered a bid above the engineer’s figure at $283,334,340.

The Region Two Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oodit, previously told Kaieteur News that the present pump station at Cozier has been inoperable for about 20 years. As a result of drainage issues many rice and cash crop farmers in that area have suffered considerable losses.

The project, which is slated to be of 12-months duration, will see the installation of one 100-cubic metres per second pump and one generator which will be used to operate the pump, according to Oodit. He related too that the pump will benefit approximately 200 farmers and other residents within the market area of the village, and will also provide drainage for about 7,000 acres of farm land.