Man drowns before fulfilling dream of owning farm

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of an ambitious Linden man, who reportedly drowned, was on Monday discovered in the Puruni River at Suewanda Backdam, Region Seven.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Marlon McAlmont called “Tattoo Man” of One Mile Wismar, Linden, Region 10.

McAlmont’s dream of owning a large-scale farm ended sometime between February 18 and 21, 2022, while he was in the backdam accumulating funds to bring it to fruition.

According to police, McAlmont was operating a small dredging pump in the backdam, along with two other men. The other men were reportedly the last to see him alive on Friday last. It was revealed that they left the camp and went to work in the area where the dredge is located, leaving McAlmont behind since he told them that he was too intoxicated to work.

They stated that upon their return to the camp, the Lindener was not there but the clothes they left him in and freshly caught fish in a bucket were there. The two men carried out a search of the surrounding area and the nearby river but McAlmont was nowhere to be seen. However, on Monday, while carrying out another round of searching, McAlmont’s decomposing body was found afloat and bloated, stuck between some branches in the Suewanda Creek.

When the police arrived, they confirmed that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition with what appeared to be fish bites about it. It is suspected that McAlmont drowned. An investigation has been launched.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, arrangements are being made for the body to be brought out to Georgetown where a post mortem examination will be conducted.

On Friday, McAlmont’s mother, Pastor Dawn McAlmont, in an invited comment to this publication reflected on her son’s life and stated “That is what caused me to be so composed and is what will take me on.”

He was described as a “good person” and “someone loving” who always tried to ensure that his mother was okay. McAlmont was “very skilled with his hands” and had a passion for art which brought about his nickname – Tattoo Man.

His mother recounted her last conversation with him centered on his plans to start a large-scale farm when he returned from the interior.