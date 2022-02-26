Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Lady Jags hunt Honduras in today's curtain raiser – Matches to be live streamed

Feb 26, 2022 Sports

2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Women’s U-20 National Team takes on Honduras in its first game of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship on Saturday, with Head Coach Paul DeAbreu reporting that the squad was “working hard” in the Dominican Republic.

The Lady Jags U-20 squad and staff in the Dominican Republic.

The U-20 Lady Jags squad, featuring 15 Canada-based and three Guyana-based players, has been drawn in a group with 2018 champions Mexico, 2012 semi-finalists Panama, and 2015 fourth placed Honduras.

Guyana is making its second consecutive appearance at the regional championship, having reached the quarter-finals in its first outing at this level in 2020 – just two games shy of qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Alongside the top 16 ranked sides in the region, Guyana qualified automatically for this year’s tournament as it is regarded by Concacaf as the 10th strongest nation in this age and gender group in the Caribbean, and Central and North America.

Today’s match against Honduras kicks off at 16:00 hrs local time and will be streamed live on Concacaf’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

“The U-20 Lady Jags made history in 2020, reaching the quarter-finals in their first appearance at this level,” said Guyana Football Federation President Wayne Forde. “We know the whole nation and Diaspora will want to tune in and roar for the team on Saturday as they seek to emulate and improve on that memorable run.”

“On behalf of the GFF and the football community in Guyana, we wish the squad and staff all the best for this important competition,” he continued. “Despite all the challenges that the pandemic has posed in the run-up to this tournament, we know the girls will give it everything they have got, make us all proud and set a shining example for other young women to get involved in football, especially as we prepare to launch the GFF-Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.”

Guyana takes on Mexico on Monday, February 28 at 19:00hrs and Panama on Wednesday, March 2 at 16:00hrs in its remaining group matches, which will also be live-streamed. The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to Round of 16, alongside four additional qualifiers.

The Lady Jags’ team reads Anessa O’Brien, Arden LaRose, Jessica Myers, Inari Moore, Hasha Holder, Shamya Daniels, Rory Scott, Alliana Holder, Gabriella Salvadore, Valentina Khan, Savanna Mordesir-Singh, Samantha Banfield, Kiana Khedoo, Dylana Makarowski, Jessica Jagdeo, Alleia Alleyne, Audrey Narine and Jenea Knight.

