GFF congratulates Curtez Kellman on US Pro contract

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday extended its congratulations to Golden Jaguars and former Western Tigers midfielder Curtez Kellman on securing a two-year professional contract with U.S. team Sporting Kansas City II.

Sporting Kansas City II, affiliated with the city’s Major League Soccer (MLS) team, is part of the new MLS Next Pro league, which is classified in the third tier of the U.S. soccer system. Kellman impressed the club during a trial facilitated through Guyanese-born former Canadian international and Sporting Kansas City striker Alex Bunbury, the Guyana Football Federation and Western Tigers.

“We are delighted for Curtez, and have every faith in him to seize this amazing opportunity and work hard to reach his full potential as a player in this crucial phase of his career,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.

“Curtez is not only a hugely talented young man; his exemplary attitude, commitment to his career, and dedication to improve every aspect of his game since a young age have impressed everyone who has had the pleasure of working with him. He is a true role model for all young players in Guyana to follow.”

The MLS Next Pro is designed as a feeder system for the MLS. According to Bunbury, Kellman has all the ingredients necessary to impress the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame player’s old club and make the step up to the top tiers of U.S. soccer.

“This is a really special moment because it opens the door for other Guyanese players to get these kinds of opportunities,” said Bunbury.

“The type of player that my old club, Sporting Kansas City, is looking for is exactly what this young man is. He has got quality and his character is impeccable. We should all be complimenting this young man because the feedback I’m getting from everyone is that he is a class act on the field and off the field.”

Golden Jaguars Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz encouraged Kellman, who has also played for Georgetown Football Club, to “make a total commitment” to this opportunity and said he looked forward to “monitoring his progress”.