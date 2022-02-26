GAWU will not shirk its responsibilities

Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The GAWU believes it is necessary to offer its response to Mr. Robin Singh’s letter which appeared in the February 25, 2022, editions of the Stabroek News, Guyana Times and Guyana Chronicle.
In his missive, Mr. Singh has apparently decided to lump us with what he deems the “the usual nattering nabobs of nihilism”. While we admire the eloquent use of language, we fail to see how our expressions places us in that group. It appears to us, Mr. Singh may have misinterpreted our statement in respect to the recently announced arrangements in respect of the Enmore packaging plant. We simply asked what would have been the faith of the employees of the plant. We fail to see how that could have been construed as throwing a wet blanket on the initiative. Of course, following our statement some clarity has been provided.
The GAWU, for the record, is not averse to any development in the interest of our people. We welcome initiatives which create decent jobs for our Guyanese brothers and sisters. We were therefore disheartened to note the apparent attempt to malign our character. We hasten to remind that our Union has a legal obligation to our members. We will not shirk this responsibility regardless of the ‘lucre’ as Mr. Singh puts it.
Yours faithfully,
Seepaul Narine
President, GAWU
Feb 26, 20222022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship… Kaieteur News – The Guyana Women’s U-20 National Team takes on Honduras in its first game of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship...
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I don’t have a smart phone. I don’t have a Meta page. I don’t participate in social media. I... more
Kaieteur News – In 1990, there was an agreement between the USSR and the United States that NATO would not expand eastwards... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]