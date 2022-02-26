GAWU will not shirk its responsibilities

Dear Editor,

The GAWU believes it is necessary to offer its response to Mr. Robin Singh’s letter which appeared in the February 25, 2022, editions of the Stabroek News, Guyana Times and Guyana Chronicle.

In his missive, Mr. Singh has apparently decided to lump us with what he deems the “the usual nattering nabobs of nihilism”. While we admire the eloquent use of language, we fail to see how our expressions places us in that group. It appears to us, Mr. Singh may have misinterpreted our statement in respect to the recently announced arrangements in respect of the Enmore packaging plant. We simply asked what would have been the faith of the employees of the plant. We fail to see how that could have been construed as throwing a wet blanket on the initiative. Of course, following our statement some clarity has been provided.

The GAWU, for the record, is not averse to any development in the interest of our people. We welcome initiatives which create decent jobs for our Guyanese brothers and sisters. We were therefore disheartened to note the apparent attempt to malign our character. We hasten to remind that our Union has a legal obligation to our members. We will not shirk this responsibility regardless of the ‘lucre’ as Mr. Singh puts it.

Yours faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

President, GAWU