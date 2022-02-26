Four companies bid to provide air transport services for Health Ministry

Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday, it was revealed that four companies submitted bids for the provision of air transportation service to conduct medical evacuation, transport of medical supplies, medicines, pathology team and staff. This project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, 18 companies also placed bids for the procurement of commodities for lots one to four for the Sophia Training Centre, under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
Ministry of Health
Provision of air transportation service to conduct medical evacuation, transport of medical supplies, medicines, pathology team and staff
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of cooked meals for staff at Ocean View Quarantine and Treatment Faculty
Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport
Procurement of commodities lots 1-4 Sophia Training Centre
