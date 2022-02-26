Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

De truth does stare we in de face

Feb 26, 2022

Kaieteur News – Wat happen to de usual suspects? How come dem not out in GT protesting de Russian invasion of Ukraine?
Dem does only wait fuh wan issue fuh show dem face. De odder day dem hear how de Brazilian President was coming to Guyana. Dem get pon dem high horses and issue a statement condemning de man and making him feel unwelcome.
By now dem boys did expect dat de usual battalion of protestors woulda been out in de streets condemning de Russians. But rain does keep nuff people indoors. It does also cause dem to see de truth.
It mek dem boys remember de time Burnham wanted to go fishing in de Abary. So he call de local meteorological office and ask dem if it gan rain. Dem tell he dat it will be sunny all day.
So Burnham and he convoy set off fuh de Abary. When he near reach weh he does fish, he see a fisherman packing up to go home.
Burnham ask de man why he going home. De man seh dat he don’t want de rain come and ketch he.
Burnham laugh and tell de man how he check before he come and de Met office people tell he how rain not gonna fall. But de fisherman nah bother with he. He pack up and leff. By de time he left it start fuh rain cats and dogs.
Burnham decide dat he gan hire de fisherman fuh predict de daily weather. But de fisherman turn down de job and tell Burnham, he does know when it gan rain by looking at de sky.
Sometimes de truth does stare we in de face but we does try to deny it. Like de rigging in 2020. Wah de same usual suspects nah seh nuttin bout.
Talk half. Leff half.

