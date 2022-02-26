Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

22 contractors vying to fix deplorable Hubu road

Feb 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Following an invitation for bids to rehabilitate the deplorable Hubu main access road in Region three, which is estimated to cost $350 million, a total of 22 contractors are vying for the job.

The deplorable state of the Parika to Hubu road. (Photo Credit: Robin Salim)

Among those that bid for the project include VR Construction Inc., Navin’s & Son Construction, United Construction & Supply, Ace Construction Service & Investment Inc., STP Investment Inc., Sawa Investment, JK International Inc. and Platinum Investment. This project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works is divided into two lots – lot one is estimated to cost some $220,866,870 and lot two is estimated to $130,027,307.
Bids were opened on Tuesday last at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB),
The present state of the road was previously highlighted by a resident who wrote a letter in this publication last month,calling for the President to intervene in addressing the issue.
Robin Salim, the affected resident, noted in his letter that the main road from the Parika junction leading all the way to St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), is in a deplorable state for some time now.
“Road users, especially motorists are frustrated at the present condition. In some areas, the vehicles look as if they are going down in a trench. Many persons have complained that their vehicles have been badly damaged while navigating the huge potholes. Pedestrians are also forced to walk in the mud and huge potholes to avoid being in the path of the oncoming traffic,” Salim described in his letter.
Kaieteur News understands that during last year, some sectional repairs were done on the stretch of road but due to heavy vehicles and machinery which would use the roadway it deteriorated.
The Hubu main access road is the only road which gives residents in that community access to and from Parika and would also be used by logging trucks and farmers.
The Public Works Ministry, which received the largest share of Budget 2022, would see the spending of $3.4 billion for hinterland roads and another $15.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

